Bruce Bennett

Article Thesis

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) will experience a CEO change and is increasing a clean energy push in parts of Europe. At the same time, rising oil prices bode well for the company's legacy hydrocarbon business. While there are some uncertainties regarding BP's future, the stock is inexpensive, offers a nice shareholder payout, and could benefit from positive earnings revisions going forward.

Recent BP News Items

BP p.l.c. has been in the news recently due to a CEO change. (Former) CEO Bernard Looney has resigned with immediate effect due to ethics issues regarding a relationship with someone employed at BP. Murray Auchincloss, the former BP CFO, has become interim CEO of BP. Whether Auchincloss will stay in that role or whether he will eventually be replaced is not known yet, but it's at least possible that Murray Auchincloss will stay in this role. He has been CFO since 2020, the year that Bernard Looney became CEO.

Leadership change can result in substantial strategic shifts, as we have seen at BP's peer and competitor Shell (SHEL). There, the relatively new CEO, Wael Sawan, has eased the green focus and put more focus on profitability and the hydrocarbon portfolio, which has been well received by the market so far. In BP's case, it does not look like there will be a major strategic shift, however. At a town hall meeting, the company's new CEO stated that the company would continue on its energy transition path, which essentially means that the hydrocarbon portfolio will continue to generate profits that are increasingly shifted into new energy investments. Some like this strategy, while others prefer the strategy of the US supermajors, Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Chevron (CVX), which are more focused on hydrocarbons and which are not investing as heavily in green tech and new energies. No matter what, it does not look like the CEO change will have a drastic impact on BP in the near term, thus investors who liked the company's approach will want to stick with the company, while those who do not like the energy transition strategy will likely continue to avoid BP.

The announcement of BP staying with its energy transition strategy fits well with another recent announcement. BP stated that the company would invest a total of up to $11 billion (€10 billion) in green and new energy assets in Germany by the end of the decade. This includes renewable energy assets, low-carbon fuels, electric vehicle charging infrastructure, and so on. While the amount is a cumulative total for several years, the annual spending is still quite sizable, at around $1.5 billion. In total, BP plans to spend around $60 billion on new energy assets by the end of the decade. Some of these new energy/green investments by BP and peers have not been successful in the past due to too-low returns on investment, cost overruns, and so on. Growth in the targeted markets has also not always been as high as predicted. Still, some of these green energy investments have worked out, and with a more focused approach - BP plans to focus on a couple of key countries going forward - returns on investment could improve. Germany is offering massive amounts of subsidies to companies in the country in order to drive decarbonization, for example by offering money to steel plant owners when they switch to hydrogen. BP's planned investments in Germany include a low-carbon hydrogen import hub, which could be a rewarding investment as demand for hydrogen should grow in the country due to the aforementioned subsidies. Of course, there's no guarantee that these investments will work out fine, but those who are skeptical of all things green have likely not been BP shareholders anyway.

The Hydrocarbon Business Is Booming As Well

While BP's green energy push has gotten a lot of attention, the company is still a very large player in hydrocarbons as well, with oil and natural gas production, refineries, marketing assets, hydrocarbon trading, and so on. Today, it looks like this side of the company's operations should be doing quite well during the current quarter and beyond, thanks to rising oil prices.

Oil prices peaked in 2022 due to the war in Ukraine, but eventually, oil prices started to decline again, as investors started to worry about possible demand destruction due to high energy prices and a potential recession in the US and other countries. Oil prices fell from a high of well above $100 per barrel to as low as $65 in March 2023. This resulted in profit headwinds for companies such as BP, as the year-over-year comparison was tough in both Q1 of 2023 and, especially, in Q2 of 2023 -- the company's sales declined by 28% during the most recent quarter.

However, thanks to economic growth staying positive in the US and many other countries, while travel demand remains resilient as well, demand destruction worries have eased. Add recent supply cuts by Saudi Arabia and Russia, and the supply-demand picture suddenly looks a lot tighter again. Not surprisingly, oil prices reacted substantially to the better-than-expected demand picture and recent supply cuts:

Data by YCharts

Year-to-date, WTI crude is up substantially at the time of writing, and the rise from the recent lows that we have seen in June is even more impressive. Brent crude is up substantially as well and trades at more than $90 per barrel again. Of course, this substantial rise in oil prices will have a huge positive impact on BP and other oil-producing companies, while there will be negative repercussions for consumers and companies that will face higher transportation expenses.

BP's shares have risen slightly over the last three months, but considerably less than the increase that we have seen in the price of oil over the same time frame. This might be explained by the fact that many analysts have not upped their earnings estimates yet, as we can see in the following graph:

Seeking Alpha

Two analysts have upped their earnings per share estimates over the last three months, while five analysts have lowered their estimates. Over the last month, over the last three months, and over the last six months, the consensus earnings per share estimate has moved downward. This is, I believe, not reasonable, considering the big oil price increase over said time frame. It's possible that analysts are currently updating their models and that they will up their earnings per share estimates for the current quarter in the next couple of weeks, as the positive macro news is factored into profit estimates. Once that happens, BP's shares could see a boost as increased earnings per share estimates would make the company look cheaper on a P/E ratio basis, all else equal. With these positive macro news not yet factored into EPS estimates and thus not yet reflected in BP's share price, investors could have a solid buying opportunity today - profits should climb substantially thanks to the recent oil price surge, but that's not yet reflected in the share price of BP. I want to note that some other oil companies have not moved up a lot, either, thus BP is not the only energy company that could benefit from positive earnings revisions in the coming weeks.

BP Is Cheap And Offers High Payouts

Based on current earnings per share estimates for this year, BP is trading for 7.2x net profits, which pencils out to a very high earnings yield of 13.9%. And as we have seen earlier, EPS estimates do not yet reflect the recent oil price surge, thus actual profits in 2023 could be higher than what is expected right now. In this case, BP would be even cheaper, and the earnings yield would be even higher. But even if there is no positive earnings surprise, the current valuation is quite low. Of course, oil is not a fast-growing industry comparable to tech, but a 7x earnings multiple is pretty cheap even in a no-growth scenario.

Thanks to its hefty earnings yield, BP can offer a big shareholder yield to its owners. The dividend yield is around 4.5% today, and BP plans to increase the dividend by around 4% per year even if oil prices head back to $60 per barrel. With oil trading well above that price, bigger dividend increases seem possible for sure, although the company's management might decide that increased buybacks or faster debt reduction are more appropriate compared to faster dividend growth. Even a 4% dividend growth rate, in combination with a 4%-5% yield, is pretty appealing, however.

To sum things up, BP is cheap, offers a nice yield, and should benefit from rising oil prices. Not everyone likes the energy transition strategy, but those who give BP's management the benefit of the doubt will likely find BP quite attractive at the current valuation.

