In early June, I downgraded Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) stock from "Buy" to "Hold" after the stock had risen a phenomenal 180% since my March bullish article. Over time, it has become apparent that SMCI stock has returned about the same as the market since June, but with much higher volatility - so I believe my previously updated "Hold" recommendation aged well.

Based on what I see today, it is clear to me that SMCI still deserves investors' long-term attention, but because of the accumulated problems in the market as well as the loss of the firm's intrinsic margin of safety, the stock is not yet a "Buy." Investors need a catalyst to confidently increase their SMCI allocation or make their first purchase.

Why Do I Think So?

As I have written before, there are a few questions that I am trying to answer for myself when I am evaluating SMCI's B/S/H ratings:

Are the financials still strong? What's going on with the growth?

What about the supply/demand balance on the end markets? Are the growth opportunities still there?

How attractive is SMCI's valuation at this point?

What does the market expect and what seems to be already priced in?

From what I see today, it's clear that the demand for AI infrastructure is growing across various customer types, including AI innovators, cloud service providers, data centers, and the general enterprise market. What I particularly like in the case of SMCI is that the company is expanding its manufacturing capacity, including facilities in Malaysia and North America, to support growing demand - the best capital allocation strategy in the current environment, in my opinion.

So I expect the rapid growth of the operating part of the business to become established and to continue against the background of a further increase in demand in the end markets:

A few words regarding the actual financials in the latest reporting quarter. In the fiscal Q4, SMCI reported revenues reaching $2.18 billion, reflecting a robust 34% YoY growth and a remarkable 70% QoQ surge, surpassing the initial revenue guidance and landing at the upper end of the updated range. The rise was so significant that it surpassed the Wall Street consensus with one of the largest advances in recent years:

The CEO commented on the results [earnings call transcript], stating that about 50-52% of Q4 revenue came from AI and rack-scale solutions. Now the picture of actively expanding the total addressable market [TAM] of the company becomes even clearer:

Despite a slight dip in the non-GAAP gross margin for Q4 to 17.1%, attributed to a deliberate focus on securing strategic new designs and expanding market share, the company maintained strong financial performance. Additionally, OpEx on a non-GAAP basis rose both on a quarterly and annual basis, driven by investments in headcount and related expenses.

Q4 non-GAAP diluted EPS exceeded expectations, reaching $3.51, surpassing the upper limit of the guidance range, showcasing the company's resilience and growth in this period.

For this reason, once again, I do not doubt that SMCI is a great long-term pick that deserves to be in everyone's AI-related part of the investment portfolio.

What still confuses me is the valuation and the possible pricing of much of the upside. I'll start with the valuation.

As you can see from the key valuation multiples, SMCI is not cheap - the stock is fairly valued at best, given its historical metrics. Yes, perhaps the revenue-based multiples seem too high now, but let's not forget that in this case, investors are overpaying for revenue growth, which is much better today than it used to be.

Due to supply issues, SMCI has several margin expansion difficulties - that's the conclusion I come to when I look at how gross margin has been behaving lately [plus the commentary from the management supports the thesis here]:

The market now values SMCI on EBITDA-related metrics that are roughly in the middle of the historical range, although the supply chain issue has not yet been fully resolved. In my opinion, therefore, one cannot speak of a margin of safety in SMCI's valuation here, even though the company looks cheaper than most of its peers.

In addition, the stock has recently attracted too much attention from Wall Street analysts, which has led to a significant upgrade in EPS figures for the coming years:

By themself, upward revisions in earnings per share forecasts are a positive sign for any company. But a stock only becomes truly good when there is a margin of safety. SMCI must have a "margin for error" to continue its growth. But when more and more people buy the stock based on rising expectations, that margin quickly dwindles.

Concluding Thoughts

I think it would be wiser to wait for the next quarter's results before increasing your SMCI allocation (or making your first purchase if you haven't already). I would take a particularly close look at how management can actually grow gross and operating margins - the "fairness" of the current valuation depends on that. SMCI needs to do this ASAP to focus on expanding its market share. In any case, I believe SMCI will be successful in the long run. For believers like me, there are call-and-put options you can use to get SMCI stock at a better price.

