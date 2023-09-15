Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
What You Need To Know About Apple's $200 Billion Tumble

Sep. 15, 2023 7:20 AM ETApple Inc. (AAPL)7 Comments
Dividend Sensei profile picture
Dividend Sensei
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Apple's market cap peaked at $3 trillion, 8% of the stock market. Its brand alone is worth $900 billion.
  • But Apple was trading at a premium valuation that was absurd given its steadily slowing growth rate. It's a luxury tech utility, but you don't pay 37X earnings for utilities.
  • The $200 billion two-day sell-off was a freakout over China banning iPhones for government workers only. It has no plans to ban iPhones in China.
  • However, Apple's growth outlook has slowed to 8.9%, and Deutsche Bank thinks it will deliver shockingly low returns for the foreseeable future.
  • Apple is about 4% overvalued. Its fair value is $167, but keep in mind that its days of 50% annual returns are over. It would take a 25% discount on Apple to enable it to earn Buffett-like returns for just one year.
Stormy Weather

bauhaus1000

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is one of the most important companies around, with a peak value of over $3 trillion. It makes up about 1/12th of the entire value of the US stock market.

Apple is worth more than all of America's

This article was written by

Dividend Sensei profile picture
Dividend Sensei
106.76K Followers

Adam Galas is a co-founder of Wide Moat Research ("WMR"), a subscription-based publisher of financial information, serving over 5,000 investors around the world. WMR has a team of experienced multi-disciplined analysts covering all dividend categories, including REITs, MLPs, BDCs, and traditional C-Corps.


The WMR brands include: (1) The Intelligent REIT Investor (newsletter), (2) The Intelligent Dividend Investor (newsletter), (3) iREIT on Alpha (Seeking Alpha), and (4) The Dividend Kings (Seeking Alpha).


I'm a proud Army veteran and have seven years of experience as an analyst/investment writer for Dividend Kings, iREIT, The Intelligent Dividend Investor, The Motley Fool, Simply Safe Dividends, Seeking Alpha, and the Adam Mesh Trading Group. I'm proud to be one of the founders of The Dividend Kings, joining forces with Brad Thomas, Chuck Carnevale, and other leading income writers to offer the best premium service on Seeking Alpha's Market Place.


My goal is to help all people learn how to harness the awesome power of dividend growth investing to achieve their financial dreams and enrich their lives.


With 24 years of investing experience, I've learned what works and more importantly, what doesn't, when it comes to building long-term wealth and safe and dependable income streams in all economic and market conditions.


Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (7)

Saries profile picture
Saries
Today, 8:50 AM
Premium
Comments (3.42K)
Not to be rude or mean but I’ve heard this song numerous times over many years from analysts that have far better track records than you. So, why should we accept your opinions, especially when you don’t even contemplate what may be coming.
Moderation profile picture
Moderation
Today, 8:37 AM
Comments (2.38K)
Buybacks. Large buybacks.
E
EYJP
Today, 8:24 AM
Premium
Comments (2)
Thanks for the article. I really don’t think a tech company can survive 400 years. I live in China now, almost no one here think Apple products can bring social status to them. More and more people are fine with China phone sich as Mi or Huawei. I don’t think Apple has such moat as most legendary investors believe.
K
Kenster-Vibe
Today, 8:36 AM
Comments (844)
@EYJP - but interestingly Apple is still big in Japan with a strong market share.

> Forty years later, Apple remains undefeated in Japan

techhq.com/...
A
Alphavkk
Today, 8:10 AM
Comments (92)
Yawn - when apple goes down the naysayers come out in droves with “I told you so” and it’a been the case since as far Back as I
Can remember. I can’t think of a company with more compelling products and ecosystem for the future
C
Carlspackler1
Today, 7:38 AM
Comments (1.64K)
Glucose and other medical technologies for iwatch will also be huge
r
rockjcp
Today, 7:35 AM
Comments (7.71K)
Beware of shorters and triple witching! Apple services continue to grow. Apple TV constantly surprises. Gene Munster likes Apple Iphone and so do I.
