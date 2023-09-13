Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
AIER's Everyday Price Index Sees Biggest Monthly Jump Since January

Summary

  • In August 2023, the AIER Everyday Price Index rose 0.87 percent, lifting the index from 285.2 to 287.7.
  • The month-to-month headline CPI number rose 0.6 percent versus 0.2 percent seen the previous month.
  • With the release of the data, market-implied policy rates ticked up in the three- to six-month range, indicating higher expectations of another 25-basis point Fed Funds increase toward the end of 2023.

By Peter C. Earle

In August 2023, the AIER Everyday Price Index (EPI) rose 0.87 percent, lifting the index from 285.2 to 287.7. This was the largest monthly percent increase since January 2023 (0.93 percent). Additionally, 287.7 is the highest recorded index value, besting the previous EPI

