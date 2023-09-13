grandriver

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) is a company that focuses on creating nitrogen-based fertilizers such as ammonia that is currently paying a 20 percent dividend yield. I know what you might be thinking. A company that pays over a 20 percent dividend yield has to be too good to be true. If a company is paying a 20 percent dividend, many times these stories don't end well.

But before you write off CVR Energy due to its hefty dividend, you might want to dig deeper to see if this 20+ percent dividend is too good to be true.

History of CVR Energy

Before we do that, let's examine a brief history of CVR Partners LP. The story began in 1893 with a farmer from Southwest Missouri named Howard Cowden. As a farmer, he began a cooperative to help farmers gain pricing power. Fast forward, and in 1939, his Consumer Cooperative Association built an oil refinery in Phillipsburg, Kansas, and grew its petroleum product offerings.

Then, in 1944, CCA bought an oil refinery in Coffeyville, Kansas. The Coffeyville refinery was originally built and owned by the National Refining Company (NRC), which traced its roots back to 1882 when J.I. Lamprecht from Cleveland built the refinery for kerosene.

In 1966, CCA rebranded itself to Farmland Industries and its management began to try to grow the company aggressively. On May 31, 2002, the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy which was the largest agricultural coop bankruptcy in American history. One reason it went bankrupt was that it was in the middle of constructing a fertilizer plant in Coffeyville, Kansas, next to its petroleum refinery. This bankruptcy was thanks to the plant experiencing difficulty operating correctly after its launch in 2000.

Having a fertilizer plant next to a refinery was supposed to make sense on paper as each ton of ammonia produced would require 1.18 tons of petroleum coke, and the Coffeyville refinery was able to produce over half the 500,000 short tons of coke the new nitrogen plant would need. This should have created strong synergies between the refinery and the fertilizer plant, but it was not operating well enough for the company to avoid bankruptcy.

This fertilizer plant, which would one day become a keystone asset of CVR Partners, had cost Farmland $300 million to build but its interest in the plant was sold in March 2004 to a company owned by Pegasus Capital Advisors, a Connecticut-based private equity fund for just $11 million.

Pegasus Capital Advisors sold the Coffeyville refinery and fertilizer plant just a year later on July 12, 2005, to Coffeyville Acquisitions, LLC, which was a partnership between Goldman Sachs’ (GS) private equity arm, and the funds of Kelso Partners, a major private equity player founded in 1971.

In April 2011, Coffeyville Acquisitions, LLC was ready to take the company public in the midst of a strong fertilizer market that had rebounded from the 2009 recession. Since April 2011, CVR Partners has operated as a publicly traded MLP.

CVR Partners' Assets

As described above, CVR Partners' main asset is its Coffeyville, Kansas facility. And in addition to that is its East Dubuque, Illinois facility. The yellow lines on the map below indicate rail lines that allow these two plants to transport their product to most states west of the Mississippi. Most important is the fact that these two plants operate in the corn belt which is where most of the demand for nitrogen fertilizer comes from.

CVR's Assets (2022 CVR Yearly Presentation)

Global Supply and Demand

CVR Partners focuses primarily on nitrogen-based fertilizers such as ammonia. Here, we can see that broadly speaking, the United States is the third largest supplier of nitrogen fertilizers behind China and India.

Global Suppliers of Fertilizer by Type and Nation (USDA June 2022 Int'l Ag Trade Report)

Demand for Nitrogen-based fertilizer has remained very steady over the past decade and with the world's population continuing to grow in many pockets of the world, demand should only increase. The chart below demonstrates how nitrogen fertilizer demand has jumped since 2020 and 2021.

World Fertilizer Demand by Nutrient (Statista)

The following three slides are provided courtesy of the visual capitalist.

Here we see that North America's population is projected to remain steady for the next decade or so while populations in developing regions such as Asia and Africa are projected to explode higher. I would take projections like these with a grain of salt and expect them to fall short of the actual population. Nonetheless, these population booms in Africa and Asia won't have a direct impact on North American food demand but with the world being more global, they will unquestionably have an indirect impact.

World Population Projections (Our World in Data via The Visual Capitalist)

This following chart maps out the arable land person and demonstrates two things. If you want to own land, then you better buy some. Perhaps that is a better investment than shares in a fertilizer company. However, more related to this article and CVR Partners, LP is that in order to produce greater amounts of food for a growing population, larger quantities of fertilizer will be needed to create higher yields.

Arable Land Use Per Person (The FAO via The Visual Capitalist)

According to the IMARC Group, global fertilizer demand is going to grow almost 4% compounded annually through 2027. And so there shouldn't be a drop-off in demand for fertilizer in the foreseeable future.

Global Fertilizer Demand Projections (IMARC Group via Visual Capitalist)

CVR Business Trends

Through 2022, the company continued to see a strong environment for their business. Sales volumes are not necessarily increasing, however, their margins are in the form of higher prices for their product. We can see this in the dramatic increase in Ammonia pricing compared to a more modest price increase in their inputs, Natural Gas and Petroleum Coke.

Net Sales Trends for CVR (CVR Partners 2022 Presentation)

Corn Stocks have declined in the past couple years which indicates that it is likely that more farm acres are going to be planted to corn in the coming years. As I have already pointed out, more corn acres being planted means greater demand for CVR's products.

Corn Stocks Current and Projections (CVR 2022 Presentation)

As the slide below says, 2021 demonstrated an inflection point in their business where farmers' economics improved, which resulted in higher demand for their product. Management sees this trend continuing into the immediate future.

Overall Fertilizer Business Environment (CVR 2022 Presentation)

Balance Sheet

The company has maintained a fairly consistent balance sheet ratio. The business circumstances of 2020 and 2021 caused the company to have its debt-to-asset ratio increase but since then, it has begun to bring that ratio back down.

2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 Q2 2023 Assets 1,254 1,138 1,032 1,127 1,100 1,019 Debt 755 718 719 785 689 667 Debt-to-Asset Ratio .6 .63 .69 .70 .63 .65 Click to enlarge

The company operates as an MLP and so most MLPs have balance sheets that have higher ratios of leverage than other companies. For example, Magellan Midstream Partners which I just wrote about their potential merger with ONEOK, has a debt-to-asset ratio of over 75 percent.

Dividend Yield

Here is the history of the company's dividend yield. It has maintained a flexible dividend policy as the profitability of the company fluctuated in more recent years. The question regarding CVR Partners LP is will the demand for CVR's end product remain strong and will the inputs required to produce their product remain low. In other words, will this spread remain favorable for the company? In 2022, we can see that based on the dividend paid, the spread has remained favorable. And thus far in 2023, the dividend has remained intact.

2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 Shares Outstanding (Millions) 11.3 11.3 10.7 10.7 $10.6 Dividend Paid (Millions) 0 45.3 0 49.7 $204.8 Dividend/Share 0 $4 0 $4.65 $19.32 Share Price Dec 31 $34 $32.5 $16 $85 $100 Dividend Yield 0 12.31% 0 5.47% 19.32% Click to enlarge

Q2 2023 Results

The company reported solid results for the second quarter of 2023. This statement from the CEO Mark Pytosh summarizes the quarter.

"For the second quarter of 2023, CVR Partners' average realized gate prices for UAN showed a reduction over the prior year, down 43 percent to $316 per ton, and ammonia was down 40 percent over the prior year to $707 per ton. Average realized gate prices for UAN and ammonia were $555 and $1,182 per ton, respectively, for the second quarter of 2022. CVR Partners' fertilizer facilities produced a combined 219,000 tons of ammonia during the second quarter of 2023, of which 70,000 net tons were available for sale while the rest was upgraded to other fertilizer products, including 339,0000 tons of UAN. In the second quarter of 2022, the fertilizer facilities produced 193,000 tons of ammonia, of which 50,000 net tons were available for sale while the remainder was upgraded to other fertilizer products, including 331,000 tons of UAN. These increases were due to operating reliability after completing the planned turnarounds at both fertilizer facilities during the third quarter of 2022.

Despite a decrease in the price of their product year-over-year, their financial results remained strong and the company was able to pay a $4.14 per share dividend for the quarter. They were also able to increase production and sales volume thanks to great "operating reliability." How did the operating results as well as the dividend remain this strong when prices for their product were decreasing?

This was because natural gas prices, one of their input costs, decreased from $8 per Mbtu down to just over $2 per Mbtu. See the chart below.

Henry Hub Natural Gas Price Chart (EIA.gov)

Technical Analysis

CVR Partners LP can be very tempting due to its very attractive dividend yield. But before we decide to chase the dividend, what are the charts telling us? Thankfully for bullish investors, the chart is also looking very bullish at the moment. The chart is in the process of completing what appears to be a bullish flag pattern. Traditionally, if this is a bull flag pattern, once the pattern has been completed, the price should continue climbing about the length of the "flagpole" on the flag. This isn't an exact science but rather just a rule of thumb.

And if the dividend remains intact over the next few years, then there isn't any reason why CVR Energy couldn't double in price to adjust for the strong dividend. Although nobody can see the future, my expectation is that the market will be forced to realize the value of CVR Partners and that the share price will grow so that the dividend yield is more in line with other traditional MLP yields. I see the scenario where dividend yields decrease due to profitability decreasing as the more unlikely scenario.

Bullish Flag Pattern - CVR Partners (TradingView)

Risks

I believe the biggest risk that CVR Partners faces is twofold. Will there be another event like the pandemic that crashes share prices? Very unlikely in the near future. And second, will the supply of materials that goes into making ammonia and other nitrogen-based fertilizers see price increases? This is only a bad thing if there isn't also a comparable price increase in CVR's end product. These prices don't always move in lock-step but if demand for energy increases, it is also probable that food prices will increase as well.

Conclusion

If MLP equity investing is a strategy that you like, then there may not be a more attractive MLP worth investing in at this moment. I think the broader market could experience some weakness going into early or mid-October which may be shortly followed with a breakout in CVR Energy from its technical bull-flag pattern.

Based on projections from different organizations, the foundation for global and national demand for fertilizer is likely to increase, keeping demand for CVR Energy's products high. Should CVR Energy experience a technical breakout in price, I would watch closely for what charts continue to do and would keep a close eye on global supply and demand dynamics as well as prices for the company's input costs.