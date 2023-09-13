dan_prat

Investment thesis: Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) is well-positioned to take advantage of a potential oil price spike that could occur in the next few months. It is also well-positioned in the long term for a world of increasingly scarce economically viable global oil reserves, with one of the best reserve life ratios in the industry. If my thesis for an oil price spike proves itself correct in the next few months, there may be an opportunity to take some profits, while the theoretical economic decline that will follow an oil price spike could be a great opportunity to rebuild the position.

Suncor stock is currently my largest investment position. I intend to start taking profits, once the stock price surpasses $40/share, but I will most likely not reduce my holding to zero, in case the other part of my thesis, namely a steep decline in oil prices, following a price spike will not materialize. Once the expected oil price spike leads to a global economic slowdown and probably a resulting decline in oil prices, I intend to start increasing my position in Suncor again, most likely once the stock price declines below $30/share. The steady dividend payments provide an extra reason to maintain a permanent position in this stock.

Suncor's latest quarterly results continue to confirm its ability to achieve production growth profitably from its oil sands operations.

For the second quarter of 2023, Suncor increased production by just over 3% compared with the same quarter from the previous year, and it matches its growth rate for Q2, 2022, compared with Q2, 2021.

Data source: Suncor

Suncor's rate of production growth is by no means spectacular, but it is steady, and it is backed by ample reserves. As of the latest quarter, Suncor had the equivalent of 26 years' worth of reserves or approximately 7 billion barrels.

Net earnings disappointed in the second quarter of this year compared with the same quarter from a year ago, coming in at 1.25 billion dollars, compared with 3.81 billion dollars for Q2, 2022. Oil prices were down about 1/3 comparatively speaking, which played a significant role in the steep drop in profits. The fact that Suncor remained profitable even as oil prices saw a steep decline demonstrates a certain amount of resilience. The WTI benchmark averaged under $74/barrel, which most of the global oil industry finds to be adequate in terms of remaining profitable.

OPEC data and forecasts suggest we are experiencing a 2 mb/d supply/demand gap, with potentially no end in sight unless demand destruction occurs.

As things stand right now, based on OPEC forecasts global liquid fuels demand is set to average about 103 mb/d in the fourth quarter of this year and unless a dramatic economic event takes place to disrupt the current trend, it will average slightly above that level all of next year. At the same time, as of the latest month, namely August for which data is available, production averaged less than 101 mb/d.

Global monthly liquid fuel production (OPEC)

There is some potential spare production capacity that Saudi Arabia is theoretically sitting on. Several sanctioned countries could increase production, such as Iran, Russia, or Venezuela. Prospects of any of these countries seeing a resolution to their geopolitical conflicts, leading to an imminent rise in their production are low. Realistically speaking, the supply/demand gap is likely to persist, and between now and this time next year, it might even widen.

US oil rig count (Trading Economics)

As the chart above shows, the US oil rig count has seen a steep decline so far this year. The decline is attributed to the decline in oil prices compared with last year, but in my view, there is more to it than that. Two of the three largest shale oil-producing fields, namely the Bakken and Eagle Ford already peaked, most likely permanently years ago, and it seems to have nothing to do with the market price of oil. The one remaining driver of oil production higher in the US remains the Permian Basin. It is much larger than both of the next two largest shale oil producers combined, it will therefore follow a much larger production curve, meaning that a peak in production will take longer. But the shape of the production curve will remain the same, even if the size of the curve extends the timeline.

The Baker Hughes rig data suggests we are not yet at the point where the great Permian field will enter its permanent decline phase. The rig count in the Permian is down about 7% compared with a year ago, while in the Eagle Ford, it is currently down about 30%. In the Bakken field, the rig count is down by about 20%. We may not be seeing the same level of drilling decline in the Permian, but drilling is declining nevertheless. It may not yet amount to enough of a slowdown in drilling activity to suggest that a peak in Permian production is imminent, but it does signal a slowdown, while the other fields might see a slight but steady decline in production going forward.

In the last decade, the US shale industry provided most of the global growth in crude oil production, It is therefore important to understand that even as demand is forecast to grow, despite the slow rate of global economic growth we are seeing, supplies are unlikely to keep up. To keep up, the global oil industry would have to produce another miracle equivalent in magnitude to the shale boom we saw last decade, where it boosted global crude oil production by about 10%. While there are some places around the world where production could be increased, such as in Canada's oil sands, or Venezuela, I doubt that we will see another such surprise emerge anywhere on this planet. Suncor is a major part of one of the last few industries that can still increase production from a more than adequate resource base.

Investment implications:

Investment decisions are generally made based on a thesis, comprising company-specific details as well as the wider picture. In my view, one has to always be prepared for the factors making up the thesis to be delayed, even if it is overall correct. One should seek companies that can withstand such challenges. For this reason, I find Suncor to be a preferable option compared with peers like Shell (SHEL) for instance, which continues to see a steady decline in upstream production, with its Q2, 2023 liquid fuels average being about 3.5% lower compared with Q2, 2022. The main difference is that Shell does not have adequate reserves needed to maintain production, therefore its upstream sector will continue to shrink. Shell's natural gas production has seen an even more severe contraction of about 1/3 for the same period.

The obvious risk of betting on the likes of Shell within the context of an impending oil price spike hypothesis is that several factors could delay an oil price spike outcome, even if the fundamentals of the thesis remain intact. A delay of three years for instance could see Shell's upstream oil production shrink to the point where the delayed price spike will no longer provide a boost to its profits and, therefore to its stock price. Suncor on the other hand is likely to continue seeing its upstream production grow, as long as oil prices will not crash well-bellow economic levels. One can wait out the delay in the thesis coming to fruition while continuing to collect on the dividend of about 4.6% currently. If I am correct, however, I will start taking profits within a few months, once its stock price rises above $40/share. I also intend to retain a position in Suncor at all times, for the foreseeable future, just in case I am incorrect about the other aspect of my thesis, namely my assumption that an oil price spike will be followed by a precipitous decline in oil prices.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.