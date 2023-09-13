Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Suncor Energy: Ride The Potential Global Oil Price Spike

Sep. 13, 2023 9:53 PM ETSuncor Energy Inc. (SU), SU:CARYDAF, SHEL
Zoltan Ban profile picture
Zoltan Ban
7.42K Followers

Summary

  • Suncor Energy is well-positioned for a potential oil price spike and has one of the best reserve life ratios in the industry.
  • Suncor's latest quarterly results show steady production growth and ample reserves.
  • The global supply/demand gap for oil is likely to persist, creating investment opportunities for Suncor.
  • In the event that the oil price spike thesis gets delayed, Suncor is the stock to wait it out, given that many of its peers are currently experiencing a steady decline in upstream production, due to a lack of reserves.
Alberta"s Oilsands

dan_prat

Investment thesis: Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) is well-positioned to take advantage of a potential oil price spike that could occur in the next few months. It is also well-positioned in the long term for a world of increasingly scarce economically

This article was written by

Zoltan Ban profile picture
Zoltan Ban
7.42K Followers
My name is Zoltan Ban,  I have a BA in economics. I am a personal investor with over a decade and a half of active trading experience.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SU either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.