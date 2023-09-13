Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
GMS Continues To Perform In Adverse Market Conditions

Sep. 13, 2023 10:26 PM ETGMS Inc. (GMS)
GrowthInvesting
Summary

  • GMS Inc. offers ceiling, steel, and residential building materials and has risen over 15% since the last report.
  • Q1 FY24 net sales increased by 3.6% compared to Q1 FY23, driven by increased sales of wallboard, ceilings, and complementary products.
  • Despite market headwinds, GMS continues to make acquisitions and has a diverse operation, but sales growth may not be significant due to current market conditions. Hold rating advised.
Empty commercial business office interior space view in urban city downtown

FangXiaNuo

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) offers ceiling, steel, and residential building materials. The stock has risen more than 15% since my last report was published. I still believe it has a lot of potential and is undervalued. Currently, the housing market is suffering

I am an active investment banker with more than 15 years of experience in the equity markets. I specialize in long term equity investments. My goal is to provide the investors with strategic investment opportunities in the equity and debt market.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

