Nikola Corporation (NKLA) Hosts CEO Fireside Chat and Q&A Webcast with Steve Girsky Conference (Transcript)

Sep. 13, 2023 9:29 PM ETNikola Corporation (NKLA)
Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) CEO Fireside Chat and Q&A Webcast with Steve Girsky Conference Call September 13, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Steve Girsky - President and Chief Executive Officer

Dhillon Sandhu - Investor Relations

Steve Girsky

Good afternoon, everyone and thank you for joining me for today’s chat and Q&A. I am Steve Girsky, President and CEO of Nikola Corporation. The purpose of this discussion is to address questions submitted related to the business of Nikola. Many of you know me, but for those of you who may not, prior to this role, I was Nikola’s Chairman of the Board for more than 3 years and prior to that, our long-time automotive industry and investment executive. When I initially got involved with Nikola, I thought it was a big idea.

Today, I think it’s an even bigger idea. First, I think there is a lot of white space between Nikola and the competition in the zero emission Class A truck market. This reminds me when I joined GM in 2009. I asked about Tesla and was told that it was just a bunch of engineers playing with laptop batteries. That was conventional wisdom at the time and we know how that turned out. Tesla got a 10-year jumpstart on the entire industry. I think we have a similar opportunity at Nikola. The big guys are writing off the zero emissions trucking industry. I know they are playing with prototypes, but they believe this tech is late-decade stuff at the earliest. If you look at the zero emissions trucks registered in the market, you’ll see a bunch of the big, large OEM trucking guys. But at number two, you will see us. And we are just getting started. Nikola is not checking a box like the others. This is our business. We are zero emissions. We are energy and that’s it.

