Nearly a year ago, I published "Target: The Boom Is Over, But The Bust Is Only Beginning" regarding my bearish outlook on Target (NYSE:TGT). At that time, I was sufficiently bearish on the company, believing it could be an excellent short opportunity. Core reasons for my thesis were the apparent peaking of consumer economic demand, run-off cost increases, and other rising expense factors (such as theft). Since then, the stock has lost nearly a quarter of its value and is now at just over a ~50% drawdown from its 2021 peak. Of course, based on my outlook last October, my price target range was $68 to $90, assuming an EPS decline from $6.8 to $9. As expected, its TTM EPS has fallen to that range over the past year; however, the stock remains ~36% above my price target range.

The recent deterioration in Target's value indicates investors are beginning to catch on to the negative trend. Notably, the significant decline in TGT's value and income has occurred without a recession. Most of my thesis assumed that a recession would occur. Thus, given that it has yet to pass, Target is underperforming my bearish expectations, considering it is losing value without a broader economic decline. Further, should a recession occur, I believe Target's outlook could be even worse than I had initially assumed.

No doubt, many investors hold the opposite view, believing the stock to be a discount opportunity considering its relatively significant decline. Nearly a year has passed since I last analyzed the company, so it is undoubtedly a good time to look for both the positive and negative trends that are or could impact the firm. The company is underperforming expectations, but its managers are also making changes that may pull it out of its rut. Furthermore, Target is a crucial company in the modern economy, so its outlook and trends may indicate the broader economic patterns relevant to all other consumer discretionary stocks.

Consumers Pulling Away From Luxury

Target has built out a significant niche within the consumer discretionary market. As its retail competitors struggled with the rise of E-commerce over the past two decades, it increasingly focused on brand recognition and quality, catering to those willing to pay slightly more to see physical items before purchasing. Further, by increasing the quality of its stores, it differentiated itself from Walmart (WMT) and encouraged "experiential" shopping.

Problematically, while its shift toward "luxury" (from an economic theory standpoint) carved it a niche away from other retailers and e-commerce, it also increased its economic cyclical exposure. As households face declining spending power, they can maintain consumption levels by shifting away from Target toward Amazon and Walmart. Thus, Target will naturally be one of the first companies to face headwinds, given a decline in consumer strength. Further, in a strong economy, it naturally grows faster as consumers switch toward higher quality. This pattern is evident in the relationship between changes to US real retail sales and Target's revenue change:

Data by YCharts

Over the "strong" 2021 period, Target's revenue expanded faster than the broader retail sector. However, it is falling much speedier today as people switch consumption activity away from more expensive stores. Note Target's revenue is not adjusted for inflation (as is the real retail sales metric), so its changes today are more considerable in inflation-adjusted terms than shown above. This economic price competition pattern is illustrated in the changes in its gross margins compared to Walmart:

Data by YCharts

Both Walmart and Target have seen deterioration in gross margins since 2020 as both firms struggle to push rising goods costs onto consumers. However, Target's impact is more significant as it had to cut margins to nearly meet Walmart's standards, indicating it is now competing head-to-head with Walmart as consumers shift toward the cheaper retailer. Target initially offset this gross margin drawdown by reducing operating expense overhead, but that has reversed in recent quarters as its OpEx-to-sales ratio rebounds.

One primary reason for its operating cost rebound is its growing anti-theft measures through its increasingly notorious "loss prevention officer" programs. The ROI of this investment is vague as it has slowed its "shrink" issue while increasing overhead, as Target pays to do work that used to be handled by state and local governments. Of course, Target's program may end as some states look to "discourage" employees from confronting shoplifters.

Target's gross margins have rebounded slightly as it fixed some inventory issues, but I doubt they will continue to rise as its inventory increases again. See below:

Data by YCharts

Target's inventory situation is not as bad as last year when it rapidly reduced prices to offload inventories. Since then, its gross margins rebounded slightly as its inventories looked more normal toward the end of 2022. However, the figure rose slightly over the past two quarters. Its inventory level is not problematically high today, but it could become an issue considering Walmart's is trending down while Target's is trending up. Should that continue through Q3 to Q4, we can expect Target's gross margins to fall again. Further, although Target usually has a very low quick ratio (as a retailer), it is notably low today as its "COVID-savings" dries up. This puts the company in a bind where it may need to cut product prices more quickly to restore its cash position.

Consumer Spending Outlook

Target desperately needs a rebound in consumer spending activity. Since it is more cyclically exposed than other retailers, it will likely suffer greater sales and margin pressures if negative economic consumer headwinds continue. The most obvious "positive" point for consumption trends is the sharp slowdown in inflation this year. However, as detailed in "BND: Why Bonds May Crash Soon - A Deep Dive Into Inflation," the decline in inflation is likely almost entirely due to reductions in commodity prices over the past year, with services inflation virtually unchanged. As commodity and fuel prices rebound due (primarily) to geopolitical pressures, we're beginning to see the CPI rebound as I've expected.

Median family income has been falling compared to consumer prices, but that trend is evident using median family income compared to services. For most households, this is important because higher housing and healthcare costs will cause goods consumption to fall more quickly. This trend is also indicated by the depression in personal savings levels, with a particularly negative shift in recent months. See below:

Data by YCharts

The recent reversal in the personal savings trend is particularly notable because it indicates an increase in consumer pressures despite otherwise "strong" GDP growth. These trends are also mirrored in credit card defaults and changes in consumer debt levels. In 2020 and 2021, immense stimulus caused improvements in consumer credit stability. Since inflation rose in 2021, more people began to use consumer debt to maintain consumption levels amid rising prices and falling real household incomes. Today, we're seeing an uptick in credit card defaults and a sharp decline in consumer borrowing. This indicates that many people have used as much consumer borrowing capacity as they can and have no choice but to reduce discretionary spending. See below:

Data by YCharts

Crucially, many people see their consumer borrowing capacity max out before the upcoming end of the Federal student loan payment pause. In October, many working adults in the 20-40 year old range (Target's primary demographic) will see a few hundred dollar increases in non-discretionary costs, likely hitting "premium" consumer discretionary companies the most. Further, using historical models, the odds of a recession in 2024 are quite high, above 2000 and 2008 figures. The yield curve is also more inverted now than it was then, statistically indicating a rise in unemployment in 2024. See below:

Data by YCharts

Based on historical patterns, the odds of rising unemployment in 2024 are relatively high. Last year, I expected that may occur in 2023, but economic growth rebounded primarily due to the reduction in commodity prices, which now appears to be reversing. Despite that, Target's EPS fell as much as I expected in an economic slowdown. Thus, should unemployment rise, Target is left in a terrible situation where I believe it will see negative EPS and may run into temporary liquidity issues.

The Bottom Line

Overall, I remain bearish on TGT and expect it to continue to lose value as its income falls further. My base case view is that Target's 2024 net income will be near zero or negative as its operating expenses rise above its falling gross profit margins. Changes in fuel prices will likely impact goods prices, so a rise in oil is a significant risk to Target that could exacerbate its pressure. A recessionary increase in unemployment is also a core bearish risk factor facing the company. Both risks do not appear to be priced to Target's value.

It is possible that fuel prices do not rise and a recession is avoided. Under this scenario, Target should still face some EPS headwinds as consumer debt is maxed out and spending falls due to loan repayment pressures. In my view, this risk factor is partially priced to Target's value today as the stock's valuation is generally 10-30% below its five-year average based on various metrics. Still, I do not believe these factors are priced to Target's value, as it seems unlikely that its EPS will rebound soon, as the analyst consensus suggests.

Looking forward, my price target for TGT is the low end of my previous $68 to $90 range, so I expect it may eventually fall closer to $70 per share, depending on changes in macroeconomic circumstances. While I am bearish on TGT, I would not short it simply because it is trading near its 52-week low and is over 50% below its all-time high. I believe many investors could buy into the stock soon, believing it to be discounted even if it is more likely overvalued based on the economic fundamentals. Still, at this point, I think the company's situation is weak enough that even a positive surprise in economic trends would not dramatically improve its EPS.