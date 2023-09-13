Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Eli Lilly: A Potential Game Changer For Weight Management And Cardiovascular Health

Sep. 13, 2023 11:19 PM ETEli Lilly and Company (LLY)
Zen Analyst profile picture
Zen Analyst
7.68K Followers

Summary

  • Eli Lilly's stock has performed well in the market, boosted by strong fundamental results and the success of Novo Nordisk's weight loss drug, Wegovy.
  • Wegovy demonstrated a 20% reduction in the risk of heart attack, stroke, or heart-related death in obese or overweight individuals with cardiovascular disease.
  • The success of Wegovy could have positive implications for Eli Lilly's incretin drugs, tirzepatide and retatrutide, in the field of obesity treatment.

Unrecognizable Black Lady Showing Abdominal Muscles Wearing Oversized Jeans Indoor

Prostock-Studio/iStock via Getty Images

In our April analysis of Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY), we assigned a Buy rating to the stock, positing that the market might be undervaluing its innovative diabetes medication, Mounjaro, particularly in its potential as a weight loss

This article was written by

Zen Analyst profile picture
Zen Analyst
7.68K Followers
I am a seasoned investor providing investment analysis on SeekingAlpha and much more on Substack. Your support is vital in helping me continue my journey as an independent writer.  I encourage you to subscribe to my Substack newsletter, The Compounders. The newsletter is accessible to everyone, with a free tier providing a wealth of valuable insights. I look forward to interacting with you on The Compounders!  https://zenanalyst.substack.com/

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LLY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.