Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) Baird's Global Healthcare Conference 2023 (Transcript)

Sep. 13, 2023 10:20 PM ETCardinal Health, Inc. (CAH)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
140.49K Followers

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Baird's Global Healthcare Conference 2023 September 13, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Matt Sims - Investor Relations

Jason Hollar - Chief Executive Officer

Aaron Alt - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Eric Coldwell - Baird

Eric Coldwell

Good. Okay, great. Good morning, everyone. My name is Eric Coldwell, Pharma Services and Distribution analyst at Baird. It's real pleasure to have Cardinal with us today and some new face -- newer faces over the last, few months, few years. Matt, Matt here, Matt Sims new lead in IR, so that's fantastic. And…

Matt Sims

Always been with the team for a little while. So [Multiple Speakers]

Eric Coldwell

Been with you for a while, but…

Matt Sims

By both of you.

Eric Coldwell

Recent news. I'm not going to do a big introduction, I want to jump into Q&A, but, Matt, I know you wanted to make some opening comments just to get us rolling.

Matt Sims

Yes. Just some quick housekeeping. So thanks, Eric, and thanks for hosting us here today. So during the fireside chat, we will be making forward-looking statements. Our actual results could differ materially from those projected or implied. For a description of the factors, which could cause our actual results to differ please review our SEC filings, which can be found on our investor relations website at ir.cardinalhealth.com. Jason?

Jason Hollar

Okay. Great, thanks, Matt. And thank you, Eric, for having us, and thank you all for joining us here today. Eric, putting travel challenges aside for the event. It is a great time to have a healthcare conference. There's a lot going on in our industry and it's an exciting time for us specifically at Cardinal Health. And it's exciting for us because when you think about all these headlines, and all these new products and services, therapies, drugs for patients, potential evolution of

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.