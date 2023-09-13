Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Okta: Surge In Profitability

Sep. 13, 2023 11:27 PM ETOkta, Inc. (OKTA)2 Comments
Gary Alexander profile picture
Gary Alexander
26.55K Followers

Summary

  • Okta, a leader in identity management and single sign-on technology, has seen a 30% increase in its stock price this year.
  • The company has demonstrated strong sales momentum and profitability, adding new customers and expanding existing customers' billings.
  • OKTA is expanding margins by more than ten points this year, the result of steady top-line performance amid OpEx reductions.
  • The stock remains modestly valued at ~5x FY25 revenue.

User authentication system with username and password, cybersecurity concept,lobal network security technology, business people protect personal information. with a padlock icon on the virtual interface cybersecurity concept.

Kunakorn Rassadornyindee/iStock via Getty Images

The market is in a tough spot right now, especially for tech stocks. With risk-free interest rates at 5%, it's very difficult to justify taking on equities especially with macro conditions threatening fundamental progress. Thankfully, however, I do believe there is

This article was written by

Gary Alexander profile picture
Gary Alexander
26.55K Followers
With combined experience of covering technology companies on Wall Street and working in Silicon Valley, and serving as an outside adviser to several seed-round startups, Gary Alexander has exposure to many of the themes shaping the industry today. He has been a regular contributor on Seeking Alpha since 2017. He has been quoted in many web publications and his articles are syndicated to company pages in popular trading apps like Robinhood.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of OKTA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

i
intsys
Yesterday, 11:48 PM
Comments (163)
Their products clearly improve enterprise security and are easy to use. It is the new normal. 2023 results are showing that. I am long. My fair value is higher than the authors as I think they can keep growing at this pace.
l
lbeachmike
Today, 12:29 AM
Premium
Comments (1.14K)
@intsys The market doesn't think it is currently cheap.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.