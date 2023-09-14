Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Super Micro: You Should Buy The AI Hype

Sep. 14, 2023 12:24 AM ETSuper Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI)NVDA, SPY
PropNotes profile picture
PropNotes
1.57K Followers

Summary

  • Super Micro Computer has outperformed stocks like Nvidia, with a return of over 680% since mid-2021.
  • SMCI's financials show the company's hyper-growth, with top-line sales more than doubling in the last two and a half years, and profit up more than 470% in that time.
  • Management remains bullish on the future, citing the positive impact of generative AI on their business and the growing demand for high-performance compute and AI server systems.
  • Despite this, the company trades at a relatively reasonable valuation.
  • We rate SMCI a "Buy".
Colorful Brain Connections

imaginima

Few stocks have performed as well as Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) has over the last few years.

Since mid-2021, the stock has returned more than 680%, which beats Nvidia's impressive 141% run (NVDA), and dwarfs the S&P 500's (

This article was written by

PropNotes profile picture
PropNotes
1.57K Followers
Markets are complicated. We make them simple. Give us a follow and check your email to get started with our high probability ideas and unique analysis.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in SMCI over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.