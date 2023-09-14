Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Evolution Petroleum: Upgrading To 'Strong Buy' As Sell-Off Is Overdone And Backward-Looking

Geoffrey Seiler profile picture
Geoffrey Seiler
2.28K Followers

Summary

  • Evolution Petroleum's fiscal Q4 results were not good, hurt by lower energy prices and volume declines due to field downtimes.
  • The drop in the stock, however, is backward-looking and doesn't take into account the current rebound in energy prices.
  • The author is upgrading the stock as the sell-off is overdone and does reflect the current natural gas price rebound taking place.
Oil pumps working under the sunrise sky

baona

With shares of Evolution Petroleum (NYSE:EPM) getting crushed after its earnings report, let’s catch up on the stock. My initial write-up can be found here.

Fiscal Q4 Results

For the quarter, EPM saw revenue decrease -57% to $18.2 million. That came in below the $20.3 million

This article was written by

Geoffrey Seiler profile picture
Geoffrey Seiler
2.28K Followers
Former Senior Equity Analyst at $600M long-short hedge fund Raging Capital.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of EPM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

A
Art Rimbaud
Today, 1:39 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (959)
If you factor in the higher energy prices and restored production into projections, the current quarter is shaping up to show big increases over last.

Seems silly to be selling over clearly temporary adverse conditions. In fact, the energy that didn’t get pumped just became more valuable to shareholders by NOT getting produced and sold last quarter.

Then again, as somebody who patiently held on through the well blowout disaster in Delhi, maybe my opinion of what constitutes a “serious” problem might be a bit skewed. That and a cost basis ~$4.
Skagit profile picture
Skagit
Today, 1:22 AM
Premium
Comments (3.21K)
Hi Geoffrey

I suppose whether it is 'backward looking' or, as a Buddhist might view the situation, 'living in the moment,' it is a POV decision. As I viewed it, it was like a car having a flat tire while on a long trip. Not the end of the trip, but one has to fix the durn (← family friendly) tire first.

To me, the miss was so unexpected and harsh that the wording of the explanation was not enough to keep my position. Of course, two sides to every trade...
