Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

fuboTV: Can't Win The Game With High Debt And Low Gross Margins

Sep. 14, 2023 12:53 AM ETfuboTV Inc. (FUBO)
Value Kicker profile picture
Value Kicker
3.23K Followers

Summary

  • Fubo's recent rally in stock price does not reflect its underlying liquidity issues and high long-term debt.
  • The company's high content costs pose a challenge for generating cash and improving profitability.
  • The stock is expensive on a Net Revenue basis when taking out subscription costs.

DOHA, QATAR - MAY, 24, 2022: All nations flag of FIFA Football World Cup 2022 in Qatar. Fans support concept photo. Black edit space

kovop58

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) was one of the high-flying stocks that have crashed back down to earth given the situation in the market. Recently though fuboTV stock has rallied yet is still trading at a fraction of its price just

This article was written by

Value Kicker profile picture
Value Kicker
3.23K Followers
Nine to 5 by day. Hobbyist stock trader by night. I got an MBA and a CFA ... so that should count for something. I only care about my own greedy interests and I love feeding trolls. Not your financial advisor. Information for entertainment purposes only. Diamond hands are forever.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.