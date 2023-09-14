Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) R&D Day and Business Updates (Transcript)

Sep. 14, 2023 1:29 AM ETModerna, Inc. (MRNA)
SA Transcripts
Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) R&D Day and Business Updates September 13, 2023 1:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Stephane Bancel - CEO

Stephen Hoge - President

Jackie Miller - SVP, Therapeutic Area Head, Infectious Diseases

Darin Edwards - Executive Director, COVID Vaccines Program Leader

Raffael Nachbagauer - Program Leader for Influenza Vaccines

Arpa Garay - Chief Commercial Officer

Kyle Holen - Head of Development, Oncology and Therapeutics

Michelle Nguyen - Director of Marketing

James Mock - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Geoff Meacham - BofA

Michael Yee - Jefferies

Evan Wang - Guggenheim

Salveen Richter - Goldman Sachs

Gina Wang - Barclays

Tyler Van Buren - TD Cowen

Hartaj Singh - Oppenheimer

Steve Chesney - Redburn Atlantic

Stephane Bancel

Thank you for those joining us here and thank you for those joining us online today. Before I start, let me just remind you that we'll be making forward-looking statements, and of course, Investing in Moderna entails risk. Please look at these documents online on the SEC website for your information.

So, 10-plus years ago, we started Moderna believing that MRNA could be a very powerful molecule, an information molecule, to make a new class of medicines and that was really exciting to us. Having spent years in pharma, having suffered from the small molecule failure rates, last [ph] molecule and their limitations, the notion that you could use an information molecule to make medicines was really, really exciting.

And as you know, because many of you have seen these slides for now 10 years, what excited us is a few things. The first thing was the opportunity to have a very large product opportunity set. The ability to go and do secreted proteins, or combinations of secreted proteins, the ability to do transmembrane proteins, or very complex transmembrane proteins, like what we have in our CMV products, the ability to get inside

