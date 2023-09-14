Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Navios Maritime Holdings: Buyout Offer Unlikely To Be Raised Materially But Upgrading To Hold

Summary

  • Controlling shareholder Angeliki Frangou submits a non-binding buyout proposal to acquire the company for $1.84 in cash per common share.
  • With Ms. Frangou controlling almost 65% of the voting rights, outside shareholders will have to hope for the company's Special Committee to negotiate a better price.
  • Based on my net asset value estimates, I wouldn't bet on the offer being increased materially or at all.
  • In addition, I do not expect the company's outstanding Series G and Series H Cumulative Preferred Shares to be redeemed upon consummation of the proposed transaction.
  • However, with Ms. Frangou's proposal likely to put a floor under the stock price until a final agreement has been negotiated, I am raising my rating on the common shares from "Sell" to "Hold".

Note:

I have covered Navios Maritime Holdings (NYSE:NM, NM.PG, NM.PH) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

Following the sale of its dry bulk carrier fleet to former subsidiary

This article was written by

Henrik Alex profile picture
Henrik Alex
16.22K Followers
I am mostly a trader engaging in both long and short bets intraday and occasionally over the short- to medium term. My historical focus has been mostly on tech stocks but over the past couple of years I have also started broad coverage of the offshore drilling and supply industry as well as the shipping industry in general (tankers, containers, drybulk). In addition, I am having a close eye on the still nascent fuel cell industry.I am located in Germany and have worked quite some time as an auditor for PricewaterhouseCoopers before becoming a daytrader almost 20 years ago. During this time, I managed to successfully maneuver the burst of the dotcom bubble and the aftermath of the world trade center attacks as well as the subprime crisis.Despite not being a native speaker, I always try to deliver high quality research at no charge to followers and the entire Seeking Alpha community.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

Thewaltzy profile picture
Thewaltzy
Today, 3:00 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (7.02K)
If looking at NAV, there’s a logic to ascribing a higher value to NMM stake. Just a thought. Thanks Henrik.
