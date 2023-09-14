Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Where Is Inflation Headed Now?

Sep. 14, 2023 3:00 AM ETTBT, TLT, TMV, IEF, SHY, TBF, EDV, TMF, PST, TTT, ZROZ, VGLT, TLH, IEI, BIL, TYO, UBT, UST, VGSH, SHV, VGIT, GOVT, SCHO, TBX, SCHR, GSY, TYD, EGF, VUSTX, FIBR, GBIL, UDN, USDU, UUP, RINF, AGZ, SPTS, FTSD, LMBS1 Comment
Cullen Roche profile picture
Cullen Roche
68.48K Followers

Summary

  • While the majority of the “easy” move lower has been made in inflation, there is still a significant tailwind that will keep inflation from spiking significantly higher.
  • The combination of shelter disinflation with a commodity boom will not result in new inflation highs.
  • Inflation is trending in the right direction, but it’s stickier than we’d prefer.

INFLATION word on calculator in idea for FED consider interest rate hike, world economics and inflation control, US dollar inflation

Khanchit Khirisutchalual

Inflation bumped modestly higher in the August reading of CPI to a rate of change of 3.7%, up from 3.3%.1 This is well off the high of 8.9% in June of 2022 but also well above the Fed's

This article was written by

Cullen Roche profile picture
Cullen Roche
68.48K Followers
Mr. Roche is the founder of Discipline Funds, a provider of multi-asset low cost ETFs and financial advisory services. To learn more about Discipline Funds please see:https://disciplinefunds.com/

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

Dale Roberts profile picture
Dale Roberts
Today, 3:44 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (23.43K)
Macro is fun but completely useless for the investor, or investment manager. Though if they use it, it will likely lead to underperformace as the current cycle demonstrates.

Accumulators can ignore the high-priced disposable advice.

Retirees should be ready for anything - see the all-weather portfolio models.

Ready for inflation and deflation and everything in between.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.