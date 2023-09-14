JohnFScott

Investment Thesis: I take the view that while Starbucks Corporation has the capacity to further increase transaction volumes going forward, the company needs to show a meaningful reduction in long-term debt to justify further upside.

In a previous article back in March, I made the argument that Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) might see modest growth in the short to medium term, on the basis of revenue growth reflecting price increases rather than growth in organic demand.

Since then, the stock has descended to a price of $96.24 at the time of writing:

The purpose of this article is to assess whether Starbucks Corporation has the ability to see continued growth from here taking recent performance into consideration.

Performance

When looking at the most recent earnings results for Starbucks Corporation, it is notable that global comparable store sales were up by 10%, which was driven by a 5% increase in comparable transactions and a 4% increase in average ticket.

When looking at the North American market specifically (which accounts for the majority of revenues), we can see that revenues are up by 11% from that of the same quarter last year - with a 6% change in ticket being a major contributor to this increase. Transactions, in contrast, were up by just 1%. For clarity, a change in ticket means a change in the average price paid by a customer, whereas a change in transactions means a change in the volume of customers purchasing from a store.

Let's compare these results to that of Q3 2019. We can see that revenues were also up by 11% over the course of a year. However, Starbucks saw a change in ticket of 4% for that year, with a 3% change in transactions.

From this standpoint, we can see that comparable store sales growth (or sales growth over the period that excludes the impact of new stores that opened or old stores that closed) has been driven significantly by price increases as opposed to growth in transactions.

With that being said, let us take a broader look at the change in transactions.

When looking at the percentage change in transactions by quarter across North America (with 2020 and 2021 excluded due to the COVID-19 pandemic), we can see that transaction growth has been impressive as compared to quarters pre-pandemic, where we saw instances of zero or negative growth in transactions in a given quarter.

While growth in Q1 and Q2 2022 may have been influenced by a rebound in traffic following the COVID-19 pandemic, we can see that this year also saw a 6% increase in Q2 - accompanied by a 5% change in ticket over the same quarter. In this regard, there is no particular evidence that price increases have been affecting transaction volume. Rather, Starbucks seems to be healthily growing revenues and transaction volume continues to grow in spite of the inflationary pressures we have seen over the past year.

From a balance sheet standpoint, we can see that the quick ratio of Starbucks Corporation (calculated as total current assets less inventories less prepaid expenses all over total current liabilities) has seen a slight increase since October:

Oct 2022 Jul 2023 Total current assets 7018.7 7170.7 Inventories 2176.6 1987 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 483.7 423.5 Total current liabilities 9151.8 9214.6 Quick ratio 0.48 0.52 Click to enlarge

Additionally, the long-term debt to total assets ratio has remained constant over the same period.

Oct 2022 Jul 2023 Long-term debt 13119.9 13544.4 Total assets 27978.4 28733 Long-term debt to total assets ratio 0.47 0.47 Click to enlarge

I had previously remarked in a previous article that while revenue growth for Starbucks has been impressive, investors are likely to want to see whether such growth will ultimately translate into a boost in cash flow.

While the quick ratio has seen growth over the past year - it still remains below 1 (indicating that Starbucks still does not have sufficient liquid assets to meet its current liabilities).

My Perspective

As regards my take on the above results and the implications for the growth trajectory of the stock going forward, I take the view that Starbucks is continuing to perform well by continuing to increase transaction volume in spite of price increases.

Additionally, to revisit my point about Starbucks' quick ratio - even though growth in the ratio has been modest - we have also seen that cash and cash equivalents were up by almost 20% over the same period from $2.8 billion in October 2022 to $3.3 billion in July 2023.

To compare Q3 2019 - Starbucks showed a quick ratio of 0.95. We can see that while current assets were higher than at present - inventories and current liabilities were also significantly lower:

Jun 2019 Total current assets 7734.8 Inventories 1517.2 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 591.6 Total current liabilities 5895.8 Quick ratio 0.95 Click to enlarge

A significant reason for the increase in current liabilities has been over $1.83 billion of the current portion of long-term debt - which was nil in Q3 2019. Long-term debt in Q3 2019 came in at just over $11.15 billion while that of the most recent quarter was $13.5 billion.

In this regard, while I take the view that investors will tolerate a lower quick ratio if it means that Starbucks is paying down long-term debt - a continually high long-term debt load might give investors pause.

Risks and Looking Forward

In terms of the potential risks to Starbucks Corporation at this time, I take the view that one potential risk is that while the company has been continuing to see growth in transaction volumes - a significant portion of revenue has been due to an increase in ticket rather than that of transactions.

In this regard, a plateau in price growth or even eventual price deflation could pose a risk for Starbucks - as consumers could potentially cut back on purchases in anticipation of further price decreases.

With that being said, while North America continues to account for the bulk of revenue - growth across the International segment (particularly China) could still fuel significant growth going forward.

Across the International segment, growth in transactions far outpaced that of growth in ticket.

This was particularly the case across the China region, which saw a 48% growth in transactions.

These results will be influenced upwards at least partially by the lifting of COVID restrictions across China. However, the fact that International transactions on the whole are up by 21% and growth in ticket was up by 2% represents that transaction volume is acting as the main driver of growth across this geographic segment as opposed to change in ticket.

Conclusion

To conclude, I continue to rate Starbucks as a hold at this time.

I take the view that the stock has the potential for longer-term upside on the basis of encouraging growth across the China region as well as continued growth in transaction volumes in spite of inflationary pressures.

However, I take the view that Starbucks will have to show further evidence of long-term debt reduction to justify meaningful upside from here.