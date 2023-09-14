Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Air Products and Chemicals: Future Dividend King With Accelerating Growth

Millennial Dividends profile picture
Millennial Dividends
116 Followers

Summary

  • APD has been on a roll with double-digit EPS growth for the past 8 quarters, and they didn't break the streak in Q3, achieving an impressive 16% YoY growth.
  • The company's EBITDA margin has grown for 4 consecutive quarters due to higher volume and prices, along with reduced energy cost pass-through.
  • The company's substantial $14 billion project pipeline and upcoming projects are poised to drive a minimum CAGR of 8.5% in EPS over the next 8 years.
  • APD is a Dividend Aristocrat with a 2.23% yield and lower than 60% payout ratio, which increased dividends at a CAGR of 10% for 42 years, aiming to become a Dividend King in 8 years.
  • My analysis suggests that the company's share price could reach $562 by the end of FY2023, offering an annualized return of 10.7% and outperforming historical returns of the S&P.
Close-up View Of Hydrogen Pipe Line Valve And Storage Tanks

onurdongel

Investment Thesis

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) is a global leader in the industrial gases and chemicals industry. Founded in 1940, the company has a rich history of innovation and excellence, consistently delivering solutions that improve the environment, enhance productivity, and foster sustainable growth. With

This article was written by

Millennial Dividends profile picture
Millennial Dividends
116 Followers
I'm a Financial Analyst at a major Fortune 500 firm. My aim is to create an outstanding Dividend Growth Portfolio to grow passive income. I focus on selecting top-tier companies known for their strong market presence, fortified brands, and competitive advantages. My strategy involves picking businesses with reasonable valuation, ready for significant earnings growth, all while achieving annual dividend growth surpassing 10% across both, US and European markets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of APD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

g
gherbst2017
Today, 4:42 AM
Comments (302)
As an APD shareholder, I see it the same way. APD should reach around $600 in 2030 if things keep going well.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.