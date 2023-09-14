Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
May Non-OPEC And World Oil Production

Summary

  • May Non-OPEC oil production dropped by 412 kb/d to 50,010 kb/d. The largest decreases came from Canada 118 kb/d and Russia 193 kb/d.
  • OPEC’s C + C production decreased by 592 kb/d in May while YoY it increased by 39 kb/d.
  • The China National Bureau of Statistics reported that production during June dropped by 146 kb/d and dropped a further 37 kb/d in July to 4,073 kb/d.
  • World oil production decreased by 1,004 kb/d in May. The largest decrease came from Saudi Arabia 700 kb/d followed byRussia with 193 kb/d.

A guest post by Ovi

Below are a number of Crude plus Condensate (C + C) production charts, usually shortened to “oil”, for Non-OPEC countries. The charts are created from data provided by the EIA’s International Energy Statistics

This article was written by

Ron Patterson is a retired Computer Engineer. He spent five years in Saudi Arabia working for Saudi ARAMCO. He has followed the peak oil story since 2000. Ron started blogging on peak oil in 2013. His web site, PeakOilBarrel.com is one of the most followed blogs on the subject. Ron's interest are geology, biology, paleontology, and ecology. His hobbies are blogging and kayak sailing. Ron is now retired and turned over the administration of the site to Dennis Coyne. Ron is still an active participant on the site and guests now provide timely posts.

Comments

