Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) is among the companies caught up in the "AI Mania," witnessing remarkable returns in its stock value. While some of these companies are well-established, others are more speculative in nature. Among the established firms, Oracle stands out as one of the weaker ones due to its significant debt burden and managerial decisions. Nonetheless, Oracle exhibits resilience, primarily thanks to its robust profit margins. I anticipate that Oracle will embark on a turnaround strategy in the future, leveraging its cash flows to reduce its debt load. In this context, I believe share buybacks may not be necessary, given the upward momentum created by the "AI Mania."

Initially, I contemplated assigning Oracle a "Hold" rating. However, upon closer examination, I realized that there are other companies in the market that genuinely warrant a "Hold" or even a "Sell" rating due to their speculative nature. Oracle, on the other hand, is an established entity, and after a decline in its stock price, I see ample opportunity for a substantial return. Based on two DCF models, I have calculated a potential return ranging from 13% to 20%. Furthermore, my analysis suggests that Oracle is undervalued compared to both conservative and optimistic expectations. These factors have led me to revise my rating to "Buy." I believe it's worth considering an investment in Oracle, even if it may not achieve the same level of returns as other "AI companies.", as the downside risk appears limited, after the release of Q4 2023, making it a relatively safe investment option.

In my previous article, I projected Oracle's revenue for the period of 2023-2026. However, following two earnings releases, analysts have adjusted their expectations, which are now 1.49% lower than my initial projections. Below are my old expectations:

Revenue Net Income Plus D&A Plus Interest 2023 55,260,000,000 20,446,200,000 28,933,000,000 31,222,276,000 2024 59,501,000,000 22,015,370,000 31,202,331,000 33,569,442,384 2025 68,626,000,000 25,391,620,000 35,336,505,283 37,784,098,454 2026 77,746,000,000 28,766,020,000 39,531,358,318 42,062,169,657 ^EBITDA^ Click to enlarge

In Q4 2023, Oracle exceeded analysts' expectations, resulting in a subsequent 17.65% stock price increase. However, the situation took a different turn in Q1 2024 when Oracle experienced a slowdown in cloud revenue, causing the stock to plummet by 9% after hours.

When comparing Oracle to other companies benefiting from the AI boom, such as Nvidia Corporation (NVDA) and Salesforce, Inc. (CRM), it becomes evident that Oracle's total debt is substantial, primarily stemming from its multiyear buyback program, which estimates indicate has accumulated $75 billion in debt since 2016.

Nevertheless, it is undeniable that Oracle's cloud services segment has consistently displayed a quarterly growth rate of 9.8% since Q1 2022. This segment has become the primary growth engine for Oracle, as its license support revenue has remained relatively stable during this period.

Lastly, it's crucial to highlight that Oracle narrowly missed its Q1 2024 revenue target by a mere $20 million, primarily attributed to the license support segment. It's worth noting that analysts tend to accord more significance to the thriving cloud services segment, which has been consistently demonstrating robust growth, while license support has shown relatively stagnant performance. Therefore, there's a high likelihood that Oracle may surpass analysts' expectations in the upcoming quarter, Q2 2024.

Since 2017, Oracle has posted an annual revenue growth rate of just 4.9%, a relatively modest figure. However, from 2020 to 2023, this growth accelerated to 6.9%. Despite this uptick, it's apparent that Oracle has faced challenges in expanding its revenue in recent years, possibly driving the company to rely on buybacks and dividends to boost its stock price.

Oracle's operating margin and net income margin remain robust, currently standing at 28.07% and 18.40%, respectively. It's worth noting that both margins have declined since reaching their all-time highs in 2021.

Revenue Operating Income Operating Margin % Net income Net IncomeMargin% 2017 37,792.00 13,437.00 35.56% 9,452.00 25.01% 2018 39,383.00 13,901.00 35.30% 3,587.00 9.11% 2019 39,506.00 14,006.00 35.45% 11,083.00 28.05% 2020 39,068.00 14,151.00 36.22% 10,135.00 25.94% 2021 40,479.00 15,653.00 38.67% 13,746.00 33.96% 2022 42,240.00 15,836.00 37.49% 6,717.00 15.90% 2023 49,954.00 13,670.00 27.37% 8,503.00 17.02% TTM 2024 50,962.00 14,307.00 28.07% 9,375.00 18.40% Click to enlarge

Turning to Oracle's balance sheet, a noticeable decrease in cash reserves is evident, dropping from $30 billion in 2021 to $12 billion in FY 2024. This significant reduction can be attributed largely to the multi-year buyback program and the previously mentioned acquisition of Cerner.

Cash & Equivalents Current Assets Current liabilities 2018 21,620.00 76,159.00 19,124.00 2019 20,514.00 46,386.00 18,630.00 2020 27,392.00 52,140.00 17,200.00 2021 30,098.00 55,567.00 24,164.00 2022 21,383.00 31,633.00 19,511.00 2023 10,187.00 21,004.00 23,090.00 TTM 2024 12,083.00 22,166.00 25,357.00 Click to enlarge

Oracle's debt, as previously mentioned, remains notably high compared to various aspects of its financial statements, primarily due to the reasons discussed earlier. However, I anticipate a decline in debt in the future, as the company is essentially constrained from engaging in further mergers and acquisitions unless it wishes to concern investors.

Lastly, one of the critical factors to consider is free cash flow. It's apparent that capital expenditures have surged since 2021, reflecting Oracle's commitment to investing more in its cloud business. The latest quarter shows Oracle generating $12 billion in free cash flow.

Oracle's free cash flow margin is quite impressive, standing at 24.7%, a high figure relative to other industries. This highlights Oracle's efficient capital management.

In conclusion, Oracle boasts excellent margins, but its accumulation of debt has been a consequence of questionable management decisions. However, it's noteworthy that Oracle remains a resilient company, even in the face of managerial missteps. As cash flows continue to be generated, I expect debt levels to decrease, particularly given the constraints on further mergers and acquisitions at the current debt level. Investing in Oracle represents both a growth and turnaround story simultaneously.

In this valuation, I will conduct two separate assessments. The first one will be based on Oracle's potential growth rate of 12%, as discussed in my previous article. The second valuation assumes a growth rate of 16.30%, which aligns with the current market growth rate.

Revenue Net Income Plus Taxes Plus D&A Plus Interest 2023 $54,140.00 $9,215.17 $9,890.35 $15,650.84 $19,440.64 2024 $58,630.00 $9,979.41 $10,710.59 $16,948.82 $21,052.92 2025 $67,624.00 $11,510.28 $12,353.62 $19,548.81 $24,282.49 2026 $76,587.00 $13,035.87 $13,990.99 $22,139.85 $27,500.94 2027 $84,521.41 $14,386.39 $15,440.46 $24,433.53 $30,350.03 2028 $93,277.83 $15,876.82 $17,040.09 $26,964.85 $33,494.30 ^Final EBITA^ Click to enlarge

For depreciation and amortization (D&A) as well as interest expenses, I have applied margins linked to revenue, specifically 10.64% and 7%, respectively.

D&A Projection Interest ExpensesProjection 2023 5,760.496 3,789.80 2024 6,238.232 4,104.10 2025 7,195.194 4,733.68 2026 8,148.857 5,361.09 2027 8,993.078 5,916.50 2028 9,924.761 6,529.45 Click to enlarge

Below is the table of assumptions, incorporating all the current data on Oracle, followed by the DCF model:

As depicted in this model, it suggests a present stock price of $120.82. This represents an upside of 12.29% when compared to the current stock price of $107.60. Additionally, it anticipates a future price of $179.20, signifying a substantial upside of 66%, resulting in an annual return of 13.3%.

The second model, on the other hand, is based on the expectation that Oracle can achieve growth at the market pace of 16.30%. This assumption leads to the following revenue expectations:

Revenue Net Income Plus Taxes Plus D&A Plus Interest 2023 $54,140.00 $9,215.17 $9,890.35 $15,650.84 $19,440.64 2024 $62,964.82 $10,717.24 $11,502.48 $18,201.93 $22,609.47 2025 $73,228.09 $12,464.15 $13,377.38 $21,168.85 $26,294.81 2026 $85,164.26 $14,495.81 $15,557.89 $24,619.37 $30,580.87 2027 $99,046.04 $16,858.63 $18,093.83 $28,632.33 $35,565.55 2028 $115,190.54 $19,606.58 $21,043.12 $33,299.40 $41,362.73 ^Final EBITA^ Click to enlarge

Here is the second DCF model:

This final model indicates a current fair value of $152.93, reflecting a substantial 42% upside potential. The future value estimate is $218.82, translating to an impressive annual return of 20%. Taking the highest estimate into account, it becomes evident that Oracle could deliver an annual return ranging from 13% to 20%.

When I initially drafted this article, I was leaning towards assigning a "Hold" rating, considering the limited upside from the then stock price of $115. However, with the current price at $107.60, I perceive sufficient upside potential to consider investing in this stock. As evidenced by the two models, Oracle appears to be trading below its fair value.

In the short term, we can observe a potential stock price range spanning from $120.82 to $152.93. As previously mentioned, in the best-case scenario, the stock could witness a 30% rally in the near term.

Considering the increased potential upside and the impressive 21% growth in revenue demonstrated by Oracle's cloud business on a trailing twelve-month [TTM] basis, I recommend a "buy" rating for Oracle. Furthermore, I view the $20 million revenue shortfall in Q1 2024 as a minor "rounding error." This amount is relatively insignificant when compared to the overall revenue, and it originates from the license support segment, which is not the primary growth driver in this context.

Once again, Oracle's financial standing presents a significant impediment, in my view, which may hinder its ability to pursue a more aggressive strategy and limit its capacity for mergers and acquisitions, as it had done previously, such as the $28.3 billion acquisition of the electronic health record firm, Cerner.

Additionally, Oracle faces the looming threat of competition, reminiscent of Amazon (AMZN), which notably replaced all its Oracle data centers with AWS's, boasting about a 60% reduction in costs. Similar developments could occur in the future, and Oracle's financial position, once again, may prevent it from engaging in a competitive pricing battle.

Regarding macroeconomic risks, the most significant concern revolves around the possibility that the cloud market spending might not grow as anticipated. Given the scale of this industry and the ever-evolving market dynamics, I lack the resources to conduct an extensive investigation that could provide a specific growth rate. Consequently, this remains the most precarious factor and presents an uncertain outlook for investors.

Oracle's financial stability has raised concerns, primarily due to its significant debt burden and dwindling cash reserves. These financial constraints have limited the company's strategic flexibility, particularly in pursuing mergers and acquisitions.

However, the valuation models paint a more positive picture. One scenario indicates that Oracle's stock may be undervalued, with the potential for a substantial upside of up to 66%. Another model, aligning with market growth rates, suggests annual returns around 13.3%. Despite its financial challenges, Oracle appears to present a decent investment opportunity, especially with its current stock price offering a potential good entry point.

Nonetheless, it's essential to acknowledge the inherent risks. Intense competition, as exemplified by Amazon's data center transition, poses a real threat to Oracle's market standing. Furthermore, the unpredictable growth trajectory of the cloud market introduces an element of uncertainty. In conclusion, Oracle stock may not be a universally recommended "buy," but it certainly offers more than a simple "hold" proposition at its current valuation.