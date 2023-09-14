Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

The Acceleration Of Inflation In H2 2023 Has Begun

Sep. 14, 2023 4:45 AM ETTIP, SPIP, STPZ, LTPZ, TIPZ, SCHP, STIP, TDTT, TDTF, VTIP, TIPX, PBTP, IVOL, GTIP, TBT, TLT, TMV, IEF, SHY, TBF, EDV, TMF, PST, TTT, ZROZ, VGLT, TLH, IEI, BIL, TYO, UBT, UST, VGSH, SHV, VGIT, GOVT, SCHO, TBX, SCHR, GSY, TYD, EGF, VUSTX, FIBR, GBIL, UDN, USDU, UUP, RINF, AGZ, SPTS, FTSD, LMBS, WIW, WIA, WIP, FISR
Wolf Richter profile picture
Wolf Richter
4.36K Followers

Summary

  • The Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased by 0.63% in August, the largest month-to-month increase since June 2022.
  • Despite ongoing adjustments to health insurance CPI, core CPI and core services CPI accelerated.
  • Fuel prices, particularly gasoline, are expected to push CPI inflation higher in the coming months.

Digital Composite Images Of Coins And Pocket Watch

ooyoo/iStock via Getty Images

Month-to-month CPI spikes, core CPI and core services CPI accelerate, despite ongoing massive health insurance adjustment.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) jumped by 0.63% in August from July, the biggest month-to-month increase since June 2022. Annualized, this amounts to a red-hot

This article was written by

Wolf Richter profile picture
Wolf Richter
4.36K Followers
Wolf Richter is the publisher of wolfstreet.com, a site focused on business, finance, and money. The site is free. In addition to the many years at wolfstreet.com and its predecessor site, he has 20 years of C-level operations and finance experience.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.