In this article, I will take a look - and the first one here on SA - at Bulten (OTCPK:BUTEF). One reader raised the point that out of most Swedish industrials, even small ones, Bulten remains one of the very few with an ADR that I actually have in no way covered yet - not even peripherally on other industrial stock articles as a comp or another company worth looking at.

So in this piece, that's something I mean to remedy. We're going to do a traditional review of what the company does, what its offerings and customers are, and where I think it's going before giving Bulten a bit of a valuation forecast and thus, a price where you could probably "BUY" the company.

Let's look at what Bulten offers us, and where the company could go based on its offerings.

Bulten - Automotive cyclicality from fasteners for OEMs

Simple companies are fun and rewarding to invest in. I like simple companies above the more complex ones. In this case, Bulten is simple from the point of view that the company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells fasteners. That's it - that's what they do.

Fasteners are obviously a crucial component of any industrial construction or manufacturing. The company's name even implies this - Bulten is the Swedish term for a type of fastener. It would be the equivalent of simply naming your Sandwich company "Sandwich", or "The Sandwich".

This company has almost 4.5B SEK in net sales, an operating margin of 4% and an adjusted EBIT margin of 6.3% for 2022. The company has 1,575 employees located around the world in the company's facilities, with a geographical market sales split of 71.5% Europe, and only 5.6% USA (Rest Asia). This means Bulten has plenty of room to expand to other markets. (Source: 2Q23 earnings)

On the whole of, Bulten is a company that's highly correlated to the development of automotive - LVP production specifically. This means the company follows the trends of most automotive suppliers, and this market has been at times positive, and at times negative, making for a very volatile results and earnings trend over time.

A long chain of supply chain disruptions which weren't as bad for Bulten as for some of their international peers due to their European-centric production have correlated with automotive low production levels has now reversed. All automotive OEMs are currently in the process of ramping up production, but this is still impacted by supply constraints in specific fields - and industrial/production fasteners are one of those areas. This also includes Bulten, which has been unable to manufacture in accordance with overall demand.(Source: 2Q23 earnings)

To combat this, Bulten has outsourced selected products for manufacturing and expanded its capacity. The company is hiring, investing significantly, and starting a new plant in Poland specifically for surface treatment on an early basis.

The company has no credit rating. It's too small for that. Even by Swedish standards, 4.5B SEK isn't that much on a global or national scale. However the company does have an attractive dividend. For the AGM this year, the board decided on 2.5 SEK/share which comes to a current dividend yield of 3.54%.

Also, the company has seen a non-trivial decline in its share price since the middle of summer - which we'll talk more about in the valuation portion. For now, I want to assure you that Bulten, with a 1.5B SEK market cap, on a business model level, seems to know well what it's doing. Bulten is an above-average player in a field that's generally characterized by even lower margins. The company's operating margin is above average in its segment, and despite high overall COGS, the company's business model is "working" - and working well.

The company's main input is wire rod - steel specifically. These input pricing trends, together with other raw materials, spiked early this year, and have been somewhat declining since January - but they're still nowhere near at the levels we saw in 2017-2021, nor are we likely to get there anytime soon. Bulten, like most companies, has been forced to match pricing trends to make up for input costs.

For 2Q23, which is the latest period we have to look at, the company is shifting its capacity from Sweden to European units for SCM efficiency. A closure of a Gothenburg warehouse is the first step. The company is also relocating a UK-based production unit. Production and capacity issues are far from over - and the company is "bursting at the seams" due to increased demand from automotive OEMs as they continue to ramp up production.(Source: 2Q23 earnings)

The company has also agreed to acquire an Asian fastener distributor out of Singapore - so both organic and inorganic growth is on the table.

Growth in company sales is consistent, delivering an increase on a quarterly basis since 2022. On a rolling basis, sales are now up to close to 6B SEK with very strong growth, over 1B SEK per quarter, especially from LVP. The company has a growing exposure to heavy vehicle production as well, but it's LVP that's the current bread and butter for company growth and in the sales mix, with a 69% sales mix, and 10% to heavy. Only 8% of the company's business is to customers outside the automotive sector.

The company's current EBIT margins are actually not in line with what the company considers its strategic targets, in this case at or above the level of 8%. This is, as with the other things, related to capacity constraints in Europe and increased logistical costs for air freight, overtime cost, contract personnel, and other variables - all of which are currently impacting company profitability.

The company's share price decline is, as such, well-documented and well-justified. Bulten is no longer making as much money in net profit per dollar of revenue, and this obviously requires discounting.

Bulten is a good company - but it's in the midst of restructuring its physical locations and supply chain. It's also in the midst of a problematic production environment. Not from a demand perspective - everything having to do with demand is actually good - but the company will require a few years to optimize its asset base and production before it's as streamlined as we might want it to be.

The company is heavily focusing on its European capacities and factories to minimize lead times and deliver risks. Its inventories are currently somewhat filled, but demand is very high. Operational and structural improvements are underway. The company is closing a warehouse and a manufacturing unit, while expanding globally and its ambition seems to continue to see inorganic growth.

I like Bulten. When I started reviewing and digging into the company a few weeks back, I quickly reached the conclusion that the fundamentals, in the case of operational and valuation-related appeal, could result in me buying the common shares of this small company. It's a "scrappy" Swedish player on a massive market, and it has a 150-year proven history of excellence in product. The company works with something relatively simple in concept - fasteners. I like simple companies like this that manage to make a profit on something like this, and for that, I consider the company an attractive play.

Let's look at the actual forecasts and valuation to see where this company could go for the next few years and what we could make by investing.

Bulten Valuation - It's attractive and undervalued

That Bulten is growing and reversing from a 2020A low of 1.94 SEK per share there is no doubt. 2021 saw an EPS reversal of 250%, with 2022 being down around 8%. The company both cut, and reversed the dividend in 2020-2022, but never eliminated it. Investing in Bulten requires an understanding of its cyclical nature.

Current estimates for growth are very positive. The company is expected to grow 42% in EPS this year, followed by double digits for every year until and including 2025E.

Before you go in and start buying shares, however, keep in mind that this company mostly misses its estimates. On an 8-year history, the company misses over 70% of the time on a 1-year basis even with a 10% margin of error. That's the equivalent of a confirmation that forecasts can't really be trusted, perhaps more than as a general direction sort of indicator. In this case, I believe Bulten will see a growing business volume, which also should see growing earnings - but cost impacts are making it uncertain just how much growth we'll actually see with the margin impacts - which are confirmed.

Bulten has extremely low debt - less than 25% LT/cap. It's well-prepared for the environment it is currently in. I will also say that an 8.7x P/E for this company is at a historical low - though not a record one.

On the flip side, it has no credit rating, its yield next to any risk-free rate you can currently get is sub-par. In order to see alpha, you have to include capital appreciation or valuation increase from growth. This is not a short time investment but requires the company to normalize its valuation closer to 15x P/E, which might take a few years.

If it does though, it doesn't really matter where you estimate the company's earnings going. As long as a 10x+ P/E is something you consider to be likely, the upside is likely here.

At 10x normalized P/E for 2025E, the upside is triple digits, with a 39.22% RoR in less than 3 years. That's the low baseline, as I see it. If we consider 14-15x P/E likely, which the company has had no issue holding in the past, then the potential RoR you could see in this investment rises to over 200%.

Even in the most conservative scenarios you could consider for the business, there are very few realistic ones, where I would consider a sub-15% upside for this company to be likely over a long time at this valuation. Such an upside would require near-zero earnings growth and maintaining 8-10x P/E - and again, that isn't something I would consider likely here, even if the near-term pictures are somewhat "cloudy" due to the very low rate of forecast accuracy. The accuracy is so bad that I would in fact not consider any specific level relevant to consider - which is why I forecast on a wide, 9-15x P/E range.

The 2025E estimate for EPS is relevant to me because while analysts have done a poor job of generally forecasting earnings, they have done a good job at forecasting directions for the company. There are plenty of misses to the estimates - but most of those misses are between 12-25% (Source: FactSet) from the actual results. The decline was forecasted- just not as bad as we saw. Macro trends are easier to forecast than individual company trends and timing. Let me give you an example - we "know" that at some point the interest rates will go down again. We don't know when, but we can estimate with some certainty that over the next 1-2 years, there will be a pause, and eventually a reversal. This is much the same. The direction of LVP and HVP is fairly clear - the timing and the exact level aren't. That's why the 2-3-year estimates are relevant from a directional perspective.

Finding a PT for the company is equally tricky. The upper end of the spectrum calls for a share price of 200 SEK, which is a ridiculous increase from the current 70 SEK level. To stay conservative, I would forecast Bulten no higher than a 10x P/E, which is 5x below its typical trading range (meaning 15x P/E here), implying a share price target for the long term of 141 SEK, making it 140 SEK. Around double the current level.

S&P Global analysts can't be followed here. Only 1 other analyst follows the company, and puts it at around 100 SEK/share, with an upside of around 40% here. I consider this too low - and going by what the analyst has done historically, there's a great deal of volatility to the forecasts, moving 25-30% in less than a year. The company has, as I see it, not seen trends or issues that would justify this sort of shift.

Risks to Bulten and to my thesis are primarily macro-oriented. I would keep a close eye on the macro KPIs for this sector, meaning Light Vehicle Production (LVP), as well as the heavy vehicle trends. Beyond this, and on a company-specific level, I would look at how the company executes further M&As and strategic efficiencies which are currently planned. Failures here could (and probably would) impact the valuation and what I would be willing to pay for the business.

When it comes to Bulten, here is how I see things, and how I target the company in this initial article.

Thesis

Bulten is a solid, Swedish industrial play. The company is clearly above average, has a good customer base, and over 100 years of qualitative history. It's a dividend payor with 3.5% yield, and the general indication is that trends going forward are of a positive nature. All of these things I'm prepared to state as "This is how things are/how I see things".

Beyond that, forecasting the company is a very tricky venture. Bulten has volatility potential, and a massive earnings miss forecast accuracy confirms that this company is a very difficult one to accurately estimate. I could see a multitude of scenarios, where the company could be worth anything from a 10 to a 15x P/E, maybe even above.

The positive here is that on any of these forecasts, the company would generate an upside of 100-200% RoR inclusive of dividends. That's what I work from here.

I give the company a 2025E PT of 140 SEK/share and consider the company a "BUY" here.

Remember, I'm all about:

Buying undervalued - even if that undervaluation is slight and not mind-numbingly massive - companies at a discount, allowing them to normalize over time and harvesting capital gains and dividends in the meantime.

If the company goes well beyond normalization and goes into overvaluation, I harvest gains and rotate my position into other undervalued stocks, repeating #1.

If the company doesn't go into overvaluation but hovers within a fair value, or goes back down to undervaluation, I buy more as time allows.

I reinvest proceeds from dividends, savings from work, or other cash inflows as specified in #1.

Here are my criteria and how the company fulfills them (italicized).

This company is overall qualitative.

This company is fundamentally safe/conservative & well-run.

This company pays a well-covered dividend.

This company is currently cheap.

This company has a realistic upside that is high enough, based on earnings growth or multiple expansion/reversion.

