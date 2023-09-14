Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Conagra Brands: The Parts Are Worth More Than The Whole

Sep. 14, 2023 5:52 AM ETConagra Brands, Inc. (CAG)
Preston Yadegar profile picture
Preston Yadegar
73 Followers

Summary

  • Conagra Brands's operating and financial performance have both stagnated in recent years, weighing on share prices.
  • The company's portfolio of brands is highly desirable, including names like Hunt's, Slim Jim, Marie Callender's, and more.
  • CAG's potential could be unlocked through strategic transactions, such as divestitures or sales of assets, which could offer substantial upside to shareholders.

Business people, hands or puzzle for solution or problem solving with planning, teamwork or collaboration. Jigsaw, zoom or partnership support, project development ideas or community group mission

Jacob Wackerhausen/iStock via Getty Images

Background

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) is a large-cap consumer defensive company which makes packaged food products. With popular brands such as Angie's, Marie Callender's, Reddi-wip, and Slim Jim, Conagra's assets are widely recognized by consumers across the country.

This article was written by

Preston Yadegar profile picture
Preston Yadegar
73 Followers
I'm the Founder & CEO of Shareholder Vote Exchange, the first exchange for trading shareholder voting rights. I enjoy writing as a way of expanding my knowledge and learning about new investment opportunities. I also believe that sharing what I learn with others can enable them to make better financial decisions. My investment philosophy emphasizes flexibility in asset allocation, incorporating either top-down macro analysis or bottom-up fundamentals. I believe that bet sizing is as important as proper research and execution. I also believe in avoiding the great extremes of active or passive management.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.