Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Universal Display Corporation: The Uptrend Remains After A Close Call

Sep. 14, 2023 6:03 AM ETUniversal Display Corporation (OLED)
MarketGyrations profile picture
MarketGyrations
2.79K Followers

Summary

  • Universal Display stock has continued its uptrend all year, but it needed a timely intervention from the latest report to prevent the trend from being broken.
  • The headline numbers from the Q2 report looked good, but a look under the hood suggests the Q2 report could have turned out very differently.
  • The stock has struggled for months if one ignores the rally following the Q2 report, and there may be a couple of reasons why.
  • While some may decide to stick with the prevailing trend, others might want to take heed of what could be warning signs.

Fluorescent organic materials powder of red, yellow, green color for production OLED inside of glasses bottles in UV light.

Anatoly Morozov/iStock via Getty Images

Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED), a developer of organic light-emitting diode or OLED technologies and materials for the display industry, has managed to get back on track. The stock was showing signs of weakness after a strong

This article was written by

MarketGyrations profile picture
MarketGyrations
2.79K Followers
Welcome to my author's site. As an avid follower of SeekingAlpha, I take great interest in articles posted as the subject matter is often something that appeals to me. However, I will sometimes encounter an article that I might not agree with. My purpose is to present an alternative view to readers that they may want to take into account. I hope you find my articles interesting and informative.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.