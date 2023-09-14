Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Evolution Petroleum: Increasing Commodity Prices And A Strong Sell-Off Make This Stock A Buy

Sep. 14, 2023 6:24 AM ETEvolution Petroleum Corporation (EPM)
SimOne Trading
Summary

  • Evolution Petroleum Corporation's FY2023 results were below expectations, causing the stock to lose 16% in after-hours trading.
  • The company focuses on onshore natural gas assets in the United States and has a non-operating business model.
  • Despite the disappointing results, EPM is still considered a worthwhile investment due to its sound balance sheet and potential for future growth.
  • Production costs are $21/boe.

View of the pumpjack in the oil well of the oil field. The arrangement is commonly used for onshore wells producing little oil. Pumpjacks are common in oil-rich areas.

Funtay

A couple of days ago, Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:EPM) released its results for FY2023. Results were worse than what analysts expected with the stock losing 18% in the trading day after announcement.

In this article, I will provide a description

SimOne Trading
Analyzing investment opportunities in EU and US

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

