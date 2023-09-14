Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

KIO: Invest With The Pros

Sep. 14, 2023 6:31 AM ETKKR Income Opportunities Fund (KIO)2 Comments
Steven Bavaria profile picture
Steven Bavaria
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • KIO has a good long-term record and is doing exceptionally well so far in 2023, with a year-to-date total return of 21%.
  • Its 12% distribution is more than covered by net investment income ("NII"), with capital gains providing additional coverage.
  • Credit markets continue to over-compensate investors for recession fears and general pessimism, as they have for quite some time.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Inside the Income Factory. Learn More »

Football player about to kick ball in the air

Play With The Pros

Klaus Vedfelt/DigitalVision via Getty Images

KIO: Investing With The KKR Professionals

Inside the Income Factory® members know that I like investing with experienced, professional money managers who invest millions of dollars for a living. But even the pros sometimes

When I introduced the Income Factory ten years ago I was quickly labeled a heretic. Now, many of my 14,000+ followers, readers of The Income Factory® (McGraw-Hill, 2020), and members of Inside the Income Factory say they sleep better through market downturns as they "create their own growth" and free themselves from being fixated with market ups and downs.

Here are some comments:

  • "Learned the hard way how exceptional the Income Factory is"
  • "As close to investment management heaven as one can get."
  • "Continues to be a killer bargain."
  • "Slept better through the bear market"

Click here to learn more.

Thanks,

Steven Bavaria

This article was written by

Steven Bavaria profile picture
Steven Bavaria
14.41K Followers
Steven Bavaria publishes a boutique marketplace service - Inside the Income Factory - here on Seeking Alpha, which helps members implement the strategy outlined in his book "The Income Factory: An Investor’s Guide to Consistent Lifetime Returns" (McGraw Hill, 2020).

Bavaria introduced the Income Factory® philosophy in his Seeking Alpha articles over the past 12 years, drawing on his fifty years experience in credit, investing, journalism and international banking. His earlier book "Too Greedy for Adam Smith: CEO Pay and the Demise of Capitalism" exposes the excesses in the CEO pay arena. Both books are available on Amazon. 

Bavaria began his career at the Bank of Boston, handling international credit workouts that included managing a fleet of ships, chasing a Vatican-owned bank in Switzerland, and leading the turnaround of troubled branches in Australia and Panama.
Then he did a stint as a journalist, writing about the financial markets for Investment Dealers Digest (IDD). There he wrote some of the first articles about novel securities, like CLOs, that have now become mainstream, and covered the early evolution of corporate loans to a public, tradable asset class. 
Later he worked at Standard & Poor's, where he introduced credit ratings to the leveraged loan market, helping to open the loan asset class to pensions, mutual funds and specialized investment vehicles like CLOs.

Bavaria graduated from Georgetown University and New England School of Law. He lives in Ponte Vedra, Florida.

  

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of KIO, ARDC, XFLT, AIF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

PERSONAL DISCLAIMER: My articles published on Inside the Income Factory or elsewhere on Seeking Alpha, including comments, chat room and other messages, represent my own opinion based on personal knowledge and experience. I am not an investment “expert,” counselor or professional advisor, and while my articles may reflect substantially the strategies I employ in my own investing, there is no assurance that these strategies will be successful, either for me personally or for my readers. In other words, while I do my best, there is no warranty or guarantee that the ideas expressed are correct or accurate, and I urge all readers to take my opinions for what they are – “opinions” – and to do your own due diligence on, and check out personally, every investment idea, stock or fund that I may present, so you can make your own informed decisions.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

viktor69 profile picture
viktor69
Today, 7:02 AM
Premium
Comments (98)
how would you compare it with VVR in terms of risk?
J
Jus' Thinkin'
Today, 6:52 AM
Comments (284)
Steven: love your terminology of "business as usual income" vs "heroic income." That pretty well sums up my take on how the Income Factory works. Very much enjoy your articles which have been an inspiration for my retirement investments. I have finally learned after investing for 40+ years that I'm no "hero". Cheers!
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.