Unlocking Hidden Value: The GEO Group's Remarkable Transformation In A Niche Industry

Sep. 14, 2023 6:32 AM ETThe GEO Group, Inc. (GEO)4 Comments
Stefan Lingmerth
Summary

  • The GEO Group is a dominant player in the secure facility sector, particularly in electronic monitoring.
  • The company's transition from a REIT to a C-Corp structure has improved its flexibility for reducing debt and reinvesting in core operations.
  • Despite impressive growth in revenue and profit margins, GEO stock is currently undervalued, presenting a compelling investment opportunity.

The Coastal Bend Detention Center near Robstown, Texas on July 18, 2021. The facility is used to house ICE inmates from around South Texas and is operated by The Geo Group

Matt Pierce/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

This article was written by

Stefan Lingmerth
Stefan holds a BA in Finance from Halmstad University, Sweden and Lincolnshire & Humberside University in England. He has twenty years of institutional experience in Research and Portfolio Management, focusing on distressed situations and value opportunities. He is currently Portfolio Manager at Robin Capital Group, a registered investment adviser located in Miami. Previous roles were held at Phoenix Investment Adviser and Triton Partners/Eidesis Capital in New York.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GEO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (4)

D
DAVER1
Today, 6:43 AM
Do you know how many of the prisons are closed?
Stefan Lingmerth profile picture
Stefan Lingmerth
Today, 6:51 AM
AnalystPremium
@DAVER1 investors.geogroup.com/...
On page 19 they list how many available - that’s the upside
A
AviationLawyer
Today, 6:42 AM
You seem to have glossed over the main risk. The Biden administration issued a memo forbidding the DOJ from signing new contracts with private prisons. The administration could expand this limit to other departments. This risk has weighed on the stock and will continue to do so.
Stefan Lingmerth profile picture
Stefan Lingmerth
Today, 6:53 AM
AnalystPremium
@AviationLawyer they have been getting new contracts with States. See page 2
investors.geogroup.com/...
