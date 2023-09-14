Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Wall Street Breakfast: Shut Your Engines

Sep. 14, 2023 7:18 AM ET4 Comments
Curaleaf profile picture
Curaleaf
304 Followers

Listen on the go! A daily podcast of Wall Street Breakfast will be available by 8:00 a.m. on Seeking Alpha, iTunes, Spotify.

Getty Images

Shut your engines

The auto sector is on watch as negotiations between the UAW union and Detroit carmakers - Ford (F), General Motors (GM) and Stellantis (STLA) - head down to the wire. Things have gone back and forth over the last several weeks, but they aren't looking good ahead of today's strike deadline at 11:59 p.m. ET. Contributing to the tensions has been the industry's shift toward EVs, which has created new manufacturing dynamics - such as less of a need for engine and transmission plants, as well as new battery factories that are largely not unionized.

Defining moment: "To win, we're likely going to have to take action," UAW President Shawn Fain declared. "Just as we have approached our negotiations differently than we have in the past, we're preparing to strike these companies in a way they've never seen before." While the rhetoric remains charged, a targeted walkout is likely to first hit specific U.S. factories before an all-out strike envelops one or more companies, especially if it helps the UAW avoid distributing strike pay to its 146,000 members.

At issue are the terms surrounding new four-year labor contracts for Big Three auto workers. Demands range from higher wages, more paid time off, reduced workweeks, a return to traditional pensions, the elimination of wage classification tiers and a shift back towards cost-of-living adjustments. However, the two sides have grown increasingly skeptical of each other, trading accusations of "no genuine offers," "negotiations in bad faith" and "not showing up to the bargaining table."

Ripple effects: A 10-day strike could cost the U.S. economy $5.6B in gross domestic product, according to the Anderson Economic Group, and push the Michigan economy into a recession. The firm added that lost worker pay could be equal to $859M and lost automaker earnings could be $989M, while continuing to deplete dealership stock levels and impacting prices. A disruption could also deal a sizable economic blow to the broader auto network, like parts suppliers including Lear Corp. (LEA) and Magna International (MGA).

CPI recap

Retail inflation heated up again in August, with the Consumer Price Index rising 0.6% M/M and 3.7% Y/Y, fueled by higher gasoline and housing prices. Stock markets still largely cheered the data, though concerns over inflationary pressures remained. "The Fed's rate-hike cycle most assuredly ended in July," noted Investing Group Leader Lawrence Fuller as core figures signal that inflation is continuing to moderate. ING economists, however, expect the Fed to keep one further hike in their dot plot forecast until the end of 2023. (328 comments)

The right arm?

British chip designer Arm Holdings (ARM) has priced its initial public offering of 95.5M shares at $51 apiece, at the upper end of the expected range of $47-$51. This gives Arm, majority-owned by Softbank (OTCPK:SFTBY), a valuation of more than $54B. The IPO was oversubscribed by 10 times, with major companies such as Intel (INTC), Nvidia (NVDA) and Apple (AAPL) eyeing $735M of the float. SA analyst David Krejca believes the IPO price is very generous, saying long-run investors are better off waiting for lower prices, while Cavenagh Research said Arm's leadership in the CPU industry and its AI involvement make it an attractive investment opportunity. Also see what WSB subscribers think about investing in IPOs before Arm begins trading today. (60 comments)

Casino hackers

Caesars Entertainment (CZR) is expected to disclose in a regulatory filing that it paid tens of millions of dollars to hackers who infiltrated the company’s systems in recent weeks and demanded a ransom. The group, known as Scatter Spider or UNC 3944, is experienced at social engineering tricks to gain access to corporate networks. A different hacking group is also believed to be responsible for the hacking incident that disrupted systems at MGM Resorts (MGM) this week, impacting everything from the casino floor to online bookings. Reports indicate the hackers impersonated an employee and gained access to MGM's systems after a short phone call to its IT help desk. (17 comments)

Today's Markets

In Asia, Japan +1.4%. Hong Kong +0.2%. China +0.1%. India +0.1%.
In Europe, at midday, London +1.2%. Paris +0.4%. Frankfurt +0.3%.
Futures at 7:00, Dow +0.3%. S&P +0.4%. Nasdaq +0.4%. Crude +1.3% to $89.69. Gold -0.1% to $1,929.70. Bitcoin +0.8% to $26,338.
Ten-year Treasury Yield +1 bp to 4.26%.

Today's Economic Calendar

8:30 Initial Jobless Claims
8:30 Producer Price Index
8:30 Retail Sales
10:00 Business Inventories
10:30 EIA Natural Gas Inventory
4:30 PM Fed Balance Sheet

Companies reporting earnings today »

What else is happening...

France orders Apple (AAPL) to stop iPhone 12 sales over high radiation.

Citigroup (C) realigns corporate structure to reduce management layers.

Netflix (NFLX) drops as ad tier not seen driving revenue in short term.

Senate AI summit gathers tech leaders for closed-door policy talks.

Curaleaf chairman sees DEA agreeing to reschedule marijuana.

Google (GOOG, GOOGL) lays off hundreds from recruiting team.

Visa (V) starts shareholder talks on exchange offer for class B shares.

Goldman (GS) fires transaction banking execs over compliance lapses.

Starbucks (SBUX) visionary Howard Schultz steps down from board.

FTX gets green light to sell its cryptocurrency holdings worth $3.4B.

This article was written by

Curaleaf profile picture
Curaleaf
304 Followers
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf") is a leading vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator with a mission to improve lives by providing clarity around cannabis and confidence around consumption. As a high-growth cannabis company known for quality, expertise and reliability, the company and its brands, Curaleaf and Select, provide industry-leading service, product selection and accessibility across the medical and adult-use markets. Strategically positioned in highly populated, limited-license states, the company currently operates in 17 states with 57 dispensaries, 15 cultivation sites and 24 processing sites. Curaleaf employs over 2,200 people across the United States. For more information please visit www.curaleaf.com.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

L
LK106218
Today, 8:19 AM
Comments (6.6K)
It is a good thing that democracies generally have term limits on executives. That should extend to legislatures and judiciaries. When companies grow in size and convert from private to public owned, boards should implement term limits on senior management to include 'founders'.
deercreekvols profile picture
deercreekvols
Today, 7:43 AM
Comments (24.85K)
UAW moves closer to a strike. Interested at how Mr. Market will react if/when the strike happens.

When it rains, it pours...or does it. France's radiation watchdog Agence Nationale des Frequences (ANFR) has asked tech giant Apple to stop selling its iPhone 12 model in the country due to high radiation levels. Apple stock was under particular duress last week, after reports that China had told government agencies to sop using iPhones. Earlier today, Bloomberg reported that China had flagged security issues with the phones while noting that it was not banning purchases. Might be some important information buried in here. China's government is not banning purchases of the iPhone. Factor in that government agency restrictions on iPhones have been in effect since 2017. Reports state that less than 1% of Apple's business in China was affected by these restrictions. To think inaccurate reporting may have caused some folks to sell or go short $AAPL is very interesting. Best to let the dust settle on such reports before diving in.

Taiwan is “not for sale,” and neither is it part of China, said Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a rebuke to Elon Musk who called the island “an integral part of China.” “Listen up, Taiwan is not part of the PRC and certainly not for sale!” Taiwan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu said late Wednesday on X, also formerly known as Twitter. PRC refers to the People’s Republic of China, the official name of China. Diplomat Musk just can't stay out of international events. Wu, in his tweet, added that he hoped Musk could also ask the Chinese Communist Party to allow its people access to X, which is currently banned in China. “Hope Elon Musk can also ask the CCP to open X to its people. Perhaps he thinks banning it is a good policy, like turning off Starlink to thwart Ukraine’s counterstrike against Russia,” Wu said. (information from CNBC this morning)

More later- Have a great day.
pftthree profile picture
pftthree
Today, 7:40 AM
Premium
Comments (1.1K)
UAW-I have yet to see a complaint about working conditions, so they must be really good. Short term, the car makers will get to flush out inventory, and used cars will likely be worth more. Rates-no cut in Sep, ready to see the jobs # and PPI data. If rates are going higher, then waiting to buy something on credit seems odd. Retail sales-I bet no one suddenly stopped buying stuff right at the start of school. The wind is from the East this morning, no more temps above 90 here. Have a great day all.
Political Comments profile picture
Political Comments
Today, 7:19 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (1.27K)
Dear Readers,

We recognize that politics often intersects with the financial news of the day, so we invite you to click here - seekingalpha.com/... - to join the separate political discussion.

Purely political comments on this Wall Street Breakfast article will be removed by moderators.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.