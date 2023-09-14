Wall Street Breakfast: Shut Your Engines

Shut your engines

The auto sector is on watch as negotiations between the UAW union and Detroit carmakers - Ford (F), General Motors (GM) and Stellantis (STLA) - head down to the wire. Things have gone back and forth over the last several weeks, but they aren't looking good ahead of today's strike deadline at 11:59 p.m. ET. Contributing to the tensions has been the industry's shift toward EVs, which has created new manufacturing dynamics - such as less of a need for engine and transmission plants, as well as new battery factories that are largely not unionized.



Defining moment: "To win, we're likely going to have to take action," UAW President Shawn Fain declared. "Just as we have approached our negotiations differently than we have in the past, we're preparing to strike these companies in a way they've never seen before." While the rhetoric remains charged, a targeted walkout is likely to first hit specific U.S. factories before an all-out strike envelops one or more companies, especially if it helps the UAW avoid distributing strike pay to its 146,000 members.



At issue are the terms surrounding new four-year labor contracts for Big Three auto workers. Demands range from higher wages, more paid time off, reduced workweeks, a return to traditional pensions, the elimination of wage classification tiers and a shift back towards cost-of-living adjustments. However, the two sides have grown increasingly skeptical of each other, trading accusations of "no genuine offers," "negotiations in bad faith" and "not showing up to the bargaining table."



Ripple effects: A 10-day strike could cost the U.S. economy $5.6B in gross domestic product, according to the Anderson Economic Group, and push the Michigan economy into a recession. The firm added that lost worker pay could be equal to $859M and lost automaker earnings could be $989M, while continuing to deplete dealership stock levels and impacting prices. A disruption could also deal a sizable economic blow to the broader auto network, like parts suppliers including Lear Corp. (LEA) and Magna International (MGA).

CPI recap

Retail inflation heated up again in August, with the Consumer Price Index rising 0.6% M/M and 3.7% Y/Y, fueled by higher gasoline and housing prices. Stock markets still largely cheered the data, though concerns over inflationary pressures remained. "The Fed's rate-hike cycle most assuredly ended in July," noted Investing Group Leader Lawrence Fuller as core figures signal that inflation is continuing to moderate. ING economists, however, expect the Fed to keep one further hike in their dot plot forecast until the end of 2023. (328 comments)

The right arm?

British chip designer Arm Holdings (ARM) has priced its initial public offering of 95.5M shares at $51 apiece, at the upper end of the expected range of $47-$51. This gives Arm, majority-owned by Softbank (OTCPK:SFTBY), a valuation of more than $54B. The IPO was oversubscribed by 10 times, with major companies such as Intel (INTC), Nvidia (NVDA) and Apple (AAPL) eyeing $735M of the float. SA analyst David Krejca believes the IPO price is very generous, saying long-run investors are better off waiting for lower prices, while Cavenagh Research said Arm's leadership in the CPU industry and its AI involvement make it an attractive investment opportunity. Also see what WSB subscribers think about investing in IPOs before Arm begins trading today. (60 comments)

Casino hackers

Caesars Entertainment (CZR) is expected to disclose in a regulatory filing that it paid tens of millions of dollars to hackers who infiltrated the company’s systems in recent weeks and demanded a ransom. The group, known as Scatter Spider or UNC 3944, is experienced at social engineering tricks to gain access to corporate networks. A different hacking group is also believed to be responsible for the hacking incident that disrupted systems at MGM Resorts (MGM) this week, impacting everything from the casino floor to online bookings. Reports indicate the hackers impersonated an employee and gained access to MGM's systems after a short phone call to its IT help desk. (17 comments)