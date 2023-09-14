Ivan Grabilin

I kept my Hold rating on leading casino and experiential REIT VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) at my previous update in November 2022, even as it bottomed out in November. I gleaned that VICI's remarkable growth momentum was expected to normalize moving forward, and its forward dividend yield wasn't appealing enough.

Accordingly, VICI has significantly underperformed the S&P 500 (SPX) (SPY) since then, delivering a total return of 1.7%, way below SPX's 12.5% surge. However, it has been a tough year for REITs, given the elevated interest rates environment, impacting investors' sentiments and heightened competitiveness against Treasury bills printing above 5% recently.

Notwithstanding the unconstructive market conditions for VICI Properties, it has managed to capture a pretty robust first-half performance. Management also raised guidance, emphasizing its ability to deliver improvements in the second half, as the US consumer remains resilient.

Keen investors should recall that VICI Properties upgraded its total AFFO and per share guidance for FY23 at its second-quarter or FQ2 earnings release in late July 2023. Accordingly, VICI posted an updated AFFO range of $2.11 to $2.14, resulting in a midpoint outlook of about $2.125. As such, it lifted both ends of its previous guidance range of between $2.10 and $2.13.

Management also stressed that its outlook suggests its confidence in its execution, telegraphing it as "one of the highest growth rates among REIT brands."

I assessed that management's confidence isn't misplaced. VICI Properties conducted two key deals in the quarter, including the investments into Canyon Ranch, as VICI "provided $140.1 million of mortgage financing." As such, VICI capitalized on its well-managed balance sheet to extend its partnership into the less cyclical non-gaming business, predicated on Canyon Ranch's highly affluent clientele base. It took advantage of the uncertain lending conditions resulting from the regional banking crisis as traditional bank lenders tightened standards. Management highlighted that it expects its partnership with Canyon Ranch to be accretive to VICI's branding and operating performance.

Furthermore, the market's confidence in VICI over the past year has allowed it to tap into accretive equity offerings, affording it significant firepower for its acquisitions. As such, it has enabled the company to complete its recent sale and leaseback transaction with Century Casino, acquiring four properties for US$162.4M. Management noted that the acquisition was jointly funded by "the partial settlement of forward equity sale agreements" and the company's revolving credit facility. Therefore, constructive buying sentiments on VICI have allowed the company to capitalize on its equity offerings without significantly impacting its AFFO per share performance.

VICI remains attractively priced, suggesting significant pessimism has likely been reflected. Seeking Alpha Quant assigns an overall "B+" valuation grade. However, its forward AFFO per share multiple of 14.7x trades at a premium against its peers' median of 14.1x. Despite that, VICI Bulls could argue that its valuation remains attractive to continue holding on to their exposure.

However, I believe it's essential to assess whether buyers are willing to lift VICI to higher levels from here despite its solid execution and relatively attractive valuation. My assessment suggests that market operators have continued to rotate out of VICI over the past year, suggesting further downside is anticipated before a more attractive risk/reward entry opportunity can be ascertained.

VICI price chart (weekly) (TradingView)

VICI's price action suggests that its $30 support level has held firmly since October 2022's bottom. Dip buyers have returned with conviction over the past year when sellers tried to compel further downside but failed.

However, the series of lower highs in VICI's market structure is concerning, which led to a loss of its medium-term uptrend bias, as seen above.

As such, I assessed that a subsequent re-test of the $30 level cannot be ruled out, with momentum increasingly favoring sellers. Taking a more cautious stance and evaluating from the sidelines until a decisive $30 re-test is encouraged.

Rating: Maintain Hold. Please note that a Hold rating is equivalent to a Neutral or Market Perform rating.

Important note: Investors are reminded to do their due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice. Please always apply independent thinking and note that the rating is not intended to time a specific entry/exit at the point of writing unless otherwise specified.

