Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

VICI Properties: Don't Be Fooled By Catching The Falling Knife

Sep. 14, 2023 12:00 PM ETVICI Properties Inc. (VICI)9 Comments
JR Research profile picture
JR Research
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • VICI Properties has underperformed the S&P 500 since my previous caution in November 2022. However, I concur that the market conditions have generally been challenging for REITs.
  • Despite the headwinds, VICI demonstrated a robust first-half performance and raised guidance for FY23. The company has made strategic investments and acquisitions, capitalizing on its well-managed balance sheet.
  • Despite that, investors should assess VICI's price action closely, as sellers have been gaining momentum. Trying to go against the falling tide could end up with more pain.
  • I argue why, while VICI's $30 level could hold for now, the risk/reward isn't attractive enough, with intensifying selling pressure. Wait for a more favorable risk/reward entry point.
  • I do much more than just articles at Ultimate Growth Investing: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »

The United States of America (U.S.A. or USA), commonly known as the United States (U.S. or US) or America

Ivan Grabilin

I kept my Hold rating on leading casino and experiential REIT VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) at my previous update in November 2022, even as it bottomed out in November. I gleaned that VICI's remarkable growth momentum was expected

A Unique Price Action-based Growth Investing Service

  • We believe price action is a leading indicator. 
  • We called the TSLA top in late 2021.
  • We then picked TSLA's bottom in December 2022.
  • We updated members that the NASDAQ had long-term bearish price action signals in November 2021.
  • We told members that the S&P 500 likely bottomed in October 2022.
  • Members navigated the turning points of the market confidently in our service.
  • Members tuned out the noise in the financial media and focused on what really matters: Price Action.

Sign up now for a Risk-Free 14-Day free trial!

This article was written by

JR Research profile picture
JR Research
27.81K Followers

Ultimate Growth Investing, led by founder JR Wang of JR Research, helps investors better understand a range of investment sectors with a focus on technology. JR specializes in growth investments, utilizing a price action-based approach backed by actionable fundamental analysis. With a powerful toolkit, JR also provides insights into market sentiments, generating actionable market-leading indicators. In addition to tech and growth, JR also offers general stock analysis across a wide range of sectors and industries, with short- to medium-term stock analysis that includes a combination of long and short setups. Join the community today to improve your investment strategy and start experiencing the quality of our service.

Seeking Alpha features JR Research as one of its Top Analysts to Follow for the Technology, Software, and the Internet category, as well as for the Growth and GARP categories.

JR Research was featured as one of Seeking Alpha's leading contributors in 2022

About JR: He was previously an Executive Director with a global financial services corporation and led company-wide, award-winning wealth management teams consistently ranked among the best in the company. He graduated with an Economics Degree from Asia's top-ranked National University of Singapore (NUS). NUS is also ranked among the top ten universities globally. I currently hold the rank of Major as a Commissioned Officer (Reservist) with the Singapore Armed Forces.

My LinkedIn

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (9)

e
eitzik0951
Today, 12:57 PM
Premium
Comments (7)
Long term hold , part of dividend portfolio.
J
Jerlyn111
Today, 12:55 PM
Comments (408)
Terrible clickbait title ! This REIT has held up better in a horrible environment for REITS than most of its peers. You cite a slew of positives, increased guidance, recently increased dividend, accretive stock offerings, etc. How could you possibly write an article like that with that ridiculous headline. I hope they pay you well for each click because you certainly have hurt your credibility with this post ! I only wish all my REITs were fallen knives like this one in this market & I’d be very, very happy !
c
chicagotim1
Today, 12:43 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (2.84K)
Hi, I’m retired, and am long VICI from $28.25. Plan to hold for the long term.

Best of luck to all.
p
pharout73
Today, 12:33 PM
Comments (118)
I add and trim... never typically exit. This is in the add range for me as like yield and growth along with market. I have built an income based portfolio with both Yield and Divy Growth. Very content to average in stocks like this and NNN and STAG during periods which they are out of favor.

Using S&P as a universal yardstick is flawed IMHO especially for income oriented structures (e.g. REITS, MLP's etc). I would us as a a significant component in overall portfolio evaluation but not at the position level.
o
olde1two
Today, 12:27 PM
Comments (2.6K)
Feel it's at fair value. Not a lot of upsides, no catalyst but will continue to hold and drip it.
q
quicktwo9
Today, 12:51 PM
Comments (884)
@olde1two no catalyst? There’s catalysts written in every aspect of their business.
R
R Stevens
Today, 12:14 PM
Premium
Comments (58)
My approach? Buy well run, good value co's. If prices drop or continue to drop, continue to reinvest the dividends paid in those cheaper shares, accumulating more shares, more quickly, increasing the income stream, reinvesting in more shares. Rinse & repeat. Not perfect, but investing never is.
c
ccking3
Today, 12:13 PM
Premium
Comments (3.43K)
Terrible headline. You can argue over whether VICI should be a buck or two higher or lower but it is anything but a falling knife.
K
Kevin Paszli
Today, 12:07 PM
Comments (265)
I like catching falling knives if you do it correctly you can get the handle every time...
In your case you'll probably catch the blade🔪🩸
🩸
🩸
And you'll keep getting paid
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.