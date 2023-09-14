VICI Properties: Don't Be Fooled By Catching The Falling Knife
Summary
- VICI Properties has underperformed the S&P 500 since my previous caution in November 2022. However, I concur that the market conditions have generally been challenging for REITs.
- Despite the headwinds, VICI demonstrated a robust first-half performance and raised guidance for FY23. The company has made strategic investments and acquisitions, capitalizing on its well-managed balance sheet.
- Despite that, investors should assess VICI's price action closely, as sellers have been gaining momentum. Trying to go against the falling tide could end up with more pain.
- I argue why, while VICI's $30 level could hold for now, the risk/reward isn't attractive enough, with intensifying selling pressure. Wait for a more favorable risk/reward entry point.
- I do much more than just articles at Ultimate Growth Investing: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »
I kept my Hold rating on leading casino and experiential REIT VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) at my previous update in November 2022, even as it bottomed out in November. I gleaned that VICI's remarkable growth momentum was expected to normalize moving forward, and its forward dividend yield wasn't appealing enough.
Accordingly, VICI has significantly underperformed the S&P 500 (SPX) (SPY) since then, delivering a total return of 1.7%, way below SPX's 12.5% surge. However, it has been a tough year for REITs, given the elevated interest rates environment, impacting investors' sentiments and heightened competitiveness against Treasury bills printing above 5% recently.
Notwithstanding the unconstructive market conditions for VICI Properties, it has managed to capture a pretty robust first-half performance. Management also raised guidance, emphasizing its ability to deliver improvements in the second half, as the US consumer remains resilient.
Keen investors should recall that VICI Properties upgraded its total AFFO and per share guidance for FY23 at its second-quarter or FQ2 earnings release in late July 2023. Accordingly, VICI posted an updated AFFO range of $2.11 to $2.14, resulting in a midpoint outlook of about $2.125. As such, it lifted both ends of its previous guidance range of between $2.10 and $2.13.
Management also stressed that its outlook suggests its confidence in its execution, telegraphing it as "one of the highest growth rates among REIT brands."
I assessed that management's confidence isn't misplaced. VICI Properties conducted two key deals in the quarter, including the investments into Canyon Ranch, as VICI "provided $140.1 million of mortgage financing." As such, VICI capitalized on its well-managed balance sheet to extend its partnership into the less cyclical non-gaming business, predicated on Canyon Ranch's highly affluent clientele base. It took advantage of the uncertain lending conditions resulting from the regional banking crisis as traditional bank lenders tightened standards. Management highlighted that it expects its partnership with Canyon Ranch to be accretive to VICI's branding and operating performance.
Furthermore, the market's confidence in VICI over the past year has allowed it to tap into accretive equity offerings, affording it significant firepower for its acquisitions. As such, it has enabled the company to complete its recent sale and leaseback transaction with Century Casino, acquiring four properties for US$162.4M. Management noted that the acquisition was jointly funded by "the partial settlement of forward equity sale agreements" and the company's revolving credit facility. Therefore, constructive buying sentiments on VICI have allowed the company to capitalize on its equity offerings without significantly impacting its AFFO per share performance.
VICI remains attractively priced, suggesting significant pessimism has likely been reflected. Seeking Alpha Quant assigns an overall "B+" valuation grade. However, its forward AFFO per share multiple of 14.7x trades at a premium against its peers' median of 14.1x. Despite that, VICI Bulls could argue that its valuation remains attractive to continue holding on to their exposure.
However, I believe it's essential to assess whether buyers are willing to lift VICI to higher levels from here despite its solid execution and relatively attractive valuation. My assessment suggests that market operators have continued to rotate out of VICI over the past year, suggesting further downside is anticipated before a more attractive risk/reward entry opportunity can be ascertained.
VICI's price action suggests that its $30 support level has held firmly since October 2022's bottom. Dip buyers have returned with conviction over the past year when sellers tried to compel further downside but failed.
However, the series of lower highs in VICI's market structure is concerning, which led to a loss of its medium-term uptrend bias, as seen above.
As such, I assessed that a subsequent re-test of the $30 level cannot be ruled out, with momentum increasingly favoring sellers. Taking a more cautious stance and evaluating from the sidelines until a decisive $30 re-test is encouraged.
Rating: Maintain Hold. Please note that a Hold rating is equivalent to a Neutral or Market Perform rating.
Important note: Investors are reminded to do their due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice. Please always apply independent thinking and note that the rating is not intended to time a specific entry/exit at the point of writing unless otherwise specified.
We Want To Hear From You
Have constructive commentary to improve our thesis? Spotted a critical gap in our view? Saw something important that we didn't? Agree or disagree? Comment below with the aim of helping everyone in the community to learn better!
A Unique Price Action-based Growth Investing Service
- We believe price action is a leading indicator.
- We called the TSLA top in late 2021.
- We then picked TSLA's bottom in December 2022.
- We updated members that the NASDAQ had long-term bearish price action signals in November 2021.
- We told members that the S&P 500 likely bottomed in October 2022.
- Members navigated the turning points of the market confidently in our service.
- Members tuned out the noise in the financial media and focused on what really matters: Price Action.
Sign up now for a Risk-Free 14-Day free trial!
This article was written by
Ultimate Growth Investing, led by founder JR Wang of JR Research, helps investors better understand a range of investment sectors with a focus on technology. JR specializes in growth investments, utilizing a price action-based approach backed by actionable fundamental analysis. With a powerful toolkit, JR also provides insights into market sentiments, generating actionable market-leading indicators. In addition to tech and growth, JR also offers general stock analysis across a wide range of sectors and industries, with short- to medium-term stock analysis that includes a combination of long and short setups. Join the community today to improve your investment strategy and start experiencing the quality of our service.
Seeking Alpha features JR Research as one of its Top Analysts to Follow for the Technology, Software, and the Internet category, as well as for the Growth and GARP categories.
JR Research was featured as one of Seeking Alpha's leading contributors in 2022.
About JR: He was previously an Executive Director with a global financial services corporation and led company-wide, award-winning wealth management teams consistently ranked among the best in the company. He graduated with an Economics Degree from Asia's top-ranked National University of Singapore (NUS). NUS is also ranked among the top ten universities globally. I currently hold the rank of Major as a Commissioned Officer (Reservist) with the Singapore Armed Forces.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments (9)
In your case you'll probably catch the blade🔪🩸
🩸
🩸
And you'll keep getting paid