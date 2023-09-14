Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Seasonally Adjusted Teen Employment Ticks Up To End Summer 2023

Summary

  • Without any seasonal adjustment, the number of working teens in the U.S. plummeted in August 2023.
  • The number of Age 16-19 year olds with jobs dropped by 496,000 from 6,542,000 to 6,046,000.
  • Within that population, some 177,000 fewer younger teens (Age 16-17) were counted as having jobs, while 319,000 fewer older teens (Age 18-19) disappeared from the ranks of the employed.

Ironman is the alias of the blogger at Political Calculations, a site that develops, applies and presents both established and cutting edge theory to the topics of investing, business and economics. We should acknowledge that Ironman is either formerly or currently, and quite possibly, simultaneously employed as some kind of engineer, researcher, analyst, rocket scientist, editor and perhaps as a teacher of some kind or another. The scary thing is that's not even close to being a full list of Ironman's professions and we should potentially acknowledge that Ironman may or may not be one person. We'll leave it to our readers to sort out which Ironman might behind any of the posts that do appear here or comments that appear elsewhere on the web!

