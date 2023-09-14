Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Honest Company: Honestly Bad Economics

Sep. 14, 2023 8:28 AM ETThe Honest Company, Inc. (HNST)
Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
3.68K Followers

Summary

  • The Honest Company is founded by Jessica Alba to offer clean and environmentally sustainable consumer products like diapers and wipes.
  • While HNST uses premium ingredients in its products, it does not appear able to charge premium prices. This leaves the company with a structurally uncompetitive cost structure.
  • With perennial losses and dwindling resources, I think HNST is a sell.

The Honest Company Rings The Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell To Mark The Company"s IPO

Dimitrios Kambouris

I came across The Honest Company Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) while screening for companies that are trading at less than 20% of their valuations from 2 years ago. Typically, stocks that are trading more than 80% lower on a 2 year basis have

This article was written by

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
3.68K Followers
I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.