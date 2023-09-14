Dimitrios Kambouris

I came across The Honest Company Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) while screening for companies that are trading at less than 20% of their valuations from 2 years ago. Typically, stocks that are trading more than 80% lower on a 2 year basis have most of their bad news 'discounted' by the market. If the company can turnaround the business, investors who buy near the bottom can generate very large gains. To be honest, who doesn't like a turnaround story?

Unfortunately, after reviewing HNST's financials and operations, I do not believe it is a turnaround candidate. HNST's business model is structurally uncompetitive against its peers due to its high input costs. Furthermore, with dwindling resources, HNST does not appear to have enough leeway to achieve sufficient economies of scale. I rate HNST a sell.

Company Overview

The Honest Company is a consumer products company founded by the famous actress/celebrity, Jessica Alba. The Honest Company has a noble goal of developing clean, effective and environmentally sustainable consumer products. According to the company's founder, "you shouldn't have to choose between what works and what's good for you" (Figure 1).

Figure 1 - Jessica Alba is the founder of HNST (honest.com)

Honest primarily manufactures products in 3 main categories: Diapers & Wipes, Skin & Personal Care, and Household & Wellness (Figure 2). The company's products are sold directly to consumers through Honest.com and other e-commerce platforms as well as through retail partners like Walmart, Target, Publix, and Kroger.

Figure 2 - HNST product overview (honest.com)

Product Differentiated On Quality Inputs

What sets Honest apart from its competitors is the design of its products and the ingredients used. For example, Honest notably states that its products do not use parabens, sulfates, Phthalates and a host of other chemicals and additives that may be harmful to our health and the environment (Figure 3).

Figure 3 - HNST differentiates on inputs (honest.com)

But Are Customers Willing To Pay For Quality?

Unfortunately, even though Honest uses high quality ingredients, consumers doesn't appear to be willing to pay a premium for its products as Honest's products are price competitive with the large brands like Pampers and Huggies.

For example, Honest retails a large box of diapers for $60. For size 4 toddlers, an Honest box contains 161 diapers, or a per diaper price of $0.37 (Figure 4).

Figure 4 - HNST diaper-count per box (honest.com)

This is comparable to Pampers and Huggies which retails for 35 cents and 40 cents per diaper respectively on Walmart.com (Figure 5).

Figure 5 - HNST is price competitive with Pampers and Huggies (walmart.com)

This leads to Honest being at a structural cost dis-advantage compared to other CPG competitors. For example, if we look at Honest's financial statements, we see that the company has a sub-30% gross margin (Figure 6), compared to CPG peers like Procter & Gamble (PG) with a 48% gross margin (Figure 7) or Kimberly-Clark (KMB) with a low 32% gross margin (Figure 8).

Figure 6 - HNST gross margins are sub 30% (tikr.com) Figure 7 - PG has 48% gross margins (tikr.com) Figure 8 - KMB has 32% gross margins (tikr.com)

Furthermore, both PG and KMB are much larger entities with economies of scale and scope with respect to corporate functions like sales and marketing. So while Honest has deeply negative operating margins, PG and KMB have operating margins of 23% and 14% respectively.

Simply put, Honest's business model of being price competitive with the CPG giants while using high quality natural ingredients does not work.

IPO At The Peak Of The Markets

Despite a challenged business model, The Honest Company was able to go public in May 2021, near the peak of the equity markets. HNST completed its IPO by selling 25.8 million shares at $16.0, however, most of the money actually went to insiders, who sold an aggregate of 19.4 million shares in the IPO. Insiders were able to sell an additional 3.9 million shares as the underwriters exercised their greenshoe option. Unfortunately for Ms. Alba, she was not among the limited few insiders who cashed out close to $370 million during the IPO (Figure 9).

Figure 9 - A select few insiders cashed out during the IPO (HNST S1 filing)

HNST's stock was almost a dud from day 1, as the company consistently missed earnings and insiders raced to dump stock. In the past 2 years, there have been 86 insider sells for $26.9 million versus just 2 insider buys for $0.1 million.

Figure 7 - Insiders have dumped $27 million in stock (dataroma.com)

HNST's stock price has tanked from the IPO price of $16 to a recent low of $1.30 / share, or a stunning 92% decline (Figure 10).

Figure 10 - HNST stock price (stockcharts.com)

Is Valuation 'Cheap'?

At this point, investors may be tempted to 'roll the dice' and accumulate shares of HNST. However, I would recommend against that action. Although HNST looks 'cheap', trading at just $1.40 / share or a $133 million market cap, readers are reminded that the company does not generate any profits (Figure 11).

Figure 11 - HNST enterprise value is just $149 million (Seeking Alpha)

In fact, with a LTM cash flow from operations of -$47 million compared to cash of only $18 million, the company literally has just months to live before it runs out of capital (Figure 12).

Figure 12 - HNST cash flows are deeply negative (tikr.com)

What Is The Endgame?

So what is the endgame for The Honest Company?

I suspect the company may have to be restructured or declare bankruptcy in the next few quarters due to its perennial unprofitability and dwindling resources. Another possibility is to sell the company to one of the large consumer product companies like Procter & Gamble and become their 'high end' diaper and wipes brand.

There is historical precedent for startups like HNST to be acquired by the CPG giants. For example, the Dollar Shave Club ("DSC") was a pioneer of the direct-to-consumer ("DTC") subscription model and was sold to Unilever for a reported $1 billion in 2016. However, investors are cautioned against reading too much into the comparable transaction, as DSC had accumulated over 3 million subscribers by the time it was sold and the razor/razorblade business may be much more lucrative than the diaper and wipes business.

Conclusion

In summary, while I respect the Honest Company's vision of offering clean and environmentally sustainable consumer products like diapers and wipes, HNST's financials demonstrate that consumers simply aren't willing to pay up for premium ingredients. Instead, HNST is hobbled by a structurally uncompetitive cost structure that is bleeding the company dry. I recommend investors stay away from HNST shares, as the company appears to have a date with bankruptcy, given its cash burn and dwindling resources. I rate HNST a sell.

However, I would not short its shares, as there is always the possibility that a CPG giant like Procter & Gamble may want to acquire the brand equity that HNST has developed.