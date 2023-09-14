Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
GSK plc (GSK) Presents at BofA Global Healthcare Conference (Transcript)

Sep. 14, 2023 7:29 AM ETGSK plc (GSK), GLAXF
SA Transcripts
GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) BofA Global Healthcare Conference September 14, 2023 4:05 AM ET

Company Participants

Emma Walmsley - Chief Executive Officer

Julie Brown - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Graham Parry - Bank of America

Graham Parry

Good morning, everybody and welcome to Session 2 of the Second Day of the Bank of America Global Healthcare Conference today. It's my pleasure to be able to introduce our first European company of the morning, which is GSK. And from GSK, we've got Emma Walmsley, CEO. Also having the CFO, Julie Brown sitting in the front here and Nick from IR as well.

So perhaps Emma, welcome, it's a pleasure to have you here as always, an annual event. Perhaps it'd be worthwhile, just a couple of opening remarks from you, just thoughts on where GSK is at the moment and where you're executing against your plan.

Emma Walmsley

Yes, first of all, thank you very much, everybody, for joining us this morning. Great to see you. And I would say the headline is, we're feeling good. We are delivering on all of the commitments that we've laid out in the transformation journey for GSK, most foundationally a step change in operating performance. kicked off following on from the separation of the successful separation of Haleon. That's -- that step change starting with a very strong year in 2022 and a very strong first half of 2023 driven by our innovation and the shift in our portfolio to innovative vaccines and specialty care.

I think in the first half of the year, we were heading towards ₤5 billion of sales from products that were launched just from 2017. And that ₤1 billion more than it was last year. And really pleased with the progress, always more work to do, but on the pipeline and the support and the

