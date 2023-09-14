Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Palantir: The 'Nvidia Moment' Is Coming

Sep. 14, 2023 8:36 AM ETPalantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR)6 Comments
Julian Lin profile picture
Julian Lin
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Palantir's stock has been bid up due to sustained interest in generative AI, but it has yet to see the same impact on fundamentals as other AI companies like Nvidia.
  • The company generated a GAAP profit for the third consecutive quarter and will soon be eligible for inclusion in the S&P 500 market index.
  • Palantir has a net cash balance sheet and has authorized a share repurchase program.
  • A lot of optimism is priced in, but I expect upside ahead as revenue growth accelerates.
Annual Allen And Co. Meeting In Sun Valley Draws CEO"s And Business Leaders To The Mountain Resort Town

Drew Angerer

Palantir (NYSE:PLTR) has seen its stock bid up amidst sustained interest in generative AI. While other generative AI names like Nvidia (NVDA) have seen a dramatic impact to their fundamentals (which have led to equally dramatic

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PLTR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am long all positions in the Best of Breed Growth Stocks Portfolio.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (6)

s
steve1189
Today, 9:45 AM
Premium
Comments (880)
PLTR plays a crucial role in enabling AI and generative AI for the masses."
Sorry, but that's probably PLTR biggest problem - from all that I've read, all the installations require customization. The last time I listened to this type of analysis the stock was at $18 and that was several years ago. I may hold onto it, but I don't expect much.
S
SirLiberte
Today, 9:59 AM
Comments (1.14K)
@steve1189 Totally agree.
I've been an investor in Nvidia for More than.6 1/2 years. So I've been researching AI / ML / Generative AI for a long time.
I have not read one article regarding PLTR developing LLM's/ Generative AI.
I continually have passed on buying this stock. As they are not mainstream AI. Customized AI software that is time consuming in development.
C
Catskills1
Today, 9:04 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (1.38K)
@Julian Lin Thanks for the article. Holding a large PLTR position, I am guardedly positive for the future. GAAP profits, cash and buybacks are all good. But 13% growth is a headwind a) for a tech company and b) for a company that stated not too long ago in would be currently amid a 5-year 25%/yr growth spurt. Inclusion in the S&P 500 would certainly boost share price, but steady as she goes won’t. In the near future substantial price appreciation will depend on AIP results and increased growth. Neither is certain.
P
PrettyInGreen
Today, 8:58 AM
Comments (273)
I am a hold because I 'hope' for a bright future. But my hope is not certain. Otherwise, I would be buying. My only sense of confusion is this. If they wanted to initiate a buyback, why didn't they do it when the price was less than $7? Its makes any buyback at the current price of $15, seem like more of a hollow gesture to appease the critics of SBC.
Julian Lin profile picture
Julian Lin
Today, 9:23 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (20.22K)
@PrettyInGreen Good point. Perhaps they did not have 100% certainty of achieving GAAP profitability as quickly as they have
