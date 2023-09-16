Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Intel: The U.S. Sentiment Speaks Louder, Despite The Uncertain Foundry Prospects

Sep. 16, 2023 10:00 AM ETIntel Corporation (INTC)1 Comment
Summary

  • INTC remains a tough nut to crack, since the company offers neither high growth potential nor excellent dividend incomes, worsened by its impacted top and bottom lines.
  • We suppose much of the investment thesis may be its eventual (and highly speculative) reversal as the US government backed "Western foundry" and a geopolitically secure supply chain.
  • The narrative surrounding the whale repayment appears to be hazy as well, with "definitive agreement not lined up yet."
  • For now, INTC's Habana Gaudi2 seems to be offer an attractive performance-per-dollar ratio to NVDA's H100, on top of a recovering overall x86 CPU shipments of 68.4% in Q2'23.
  • However, with the stock now trading at NTM P/E of 31.55x, compared to its pre-pandemic mean of 12.23x, we believe the premium may have been pulled forward too early indeed.

The INTC Investment Thesis Remains Sentiment Driven

We previously covered Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) in July 2023, discussing the management's pessimistic commentary on its lower gross margins over the next few years, thanks to its impacted ASPs and underloaded capacity.

Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
8.07K Followers
I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Comments (1)

M
Mojo_hk
Today, 10:07 AM
Comments (1.05K)
petewarden.com/...

The future of AI is democratized and at the edge.HP CEO and Dell COO in the last week have confirmed that AI is coming to their PCs in a big way 1H 2024.
