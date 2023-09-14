Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Philip Morris: The Smoke-Free Segment Future Looks Bright

The Dividend Collectuh
Summary

  • Philip Morris recently raised its dividend by 2.4% to $1.30, disappointing some investors accustomed to larger increases.
  • Philip Morris and Altria Group are popular among dividend investors for their large payouts.
  • Philip Morris has been shifting its focus to smoke-free products, such as vapes and IQOS, to adapt to the decline in traditional smoking.
  • Philip Morris posted impressive revenue growth quarter-over-quarter after having two full quarters after the Swedish Match acquisition.
  • Philip Morris earnings are expected to grow by double-digits from now until 2025.

Light bulb is located on soil. plants grow on stacked coins Renewable energy generation is essential for the future. Renewable energy-based green business can limit climate change and global warming.

Introduction

Recently, Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) raised its dividend by 2.4%, from $1.27 from $1.30. This left investors disappointed as many were accustomed to seeing larger increases from the tobacco company. Both PM and Altria Group (

The Dividend Collectuh
Not a certified financial advisor. Military veteran with 21 yrs of service. I enjoy dividend investing in quality blue-chip stocks, BDC's, and REITs. Plan is to supplement my retirement, and live off my dividends in the next 7-10 years. I aspire to reach and help the hard working, lower and middle class workers build investment portfolios of high quality, dividend companies, and not only teach about investing, but give a new perspective to help others reach financial independence.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in PM over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

nyle alexla
Today, 9:19 AM
Bti, mo and pm are the best consumers staples investment for me.
The Dividend Collectuh
Today, 9:21 AM
@nyle alexla thanks for reading and commenting. I like them all too. Will probably do coverage on BTI soon.
The Dividend Collectuh
Today, 9:19 AM
Thanks everyone for stopping by. If you enjoyed the article consider subscribing and don’t forget to enable your alerts to receive notifications when I publish content on some of your favorite dividend stocks. Also let me know in the comments what you think of PM and do you prefer them or MO. Happy investing to all 📈
