Don't Fall Victim To Confirmation Bias

designer491/iStock via Getty Images

It seems that bears were hoping for a disaster when yesterday’s Consumer Price Index report for August was released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, but it did not come to pass. Their flaw is a common one called confirmation bias, which is coming to a conclusion and then looking for data to support it. Yet trying to poke holes in the disinflationary trend by focusing on specific items in the overall index that saw a monthly uptick in the rate of increase is not likely to lead to a successful macroeconomic outlook. The major market averages finished mixed, as bulls and bears debated the data, but the bottom line is that the consensus does not anticipate another rate hike from the Fed.

Stockcharts

While it is true that the core rate of inflation ticked up 0.3% in August from 0.2% the month before, that does not disturb the consistent deceleration in the rate of increase that started more than a year ago. It also should not “open the door” to more rate hikes by the Fed. Nothing moves in a straight line, but this small uptick during August in certain prices has been taken as a crack in the door for those who have been on the wrong side of the trend since the beginning of the year.

Bloomberg

Yes, we saw an increase in airline ticket prices and motor vehicle insurance, but the predominant factor in what is still an elevated core rate of inflation is shelter costs. Anyone who understands how shelter costs are calculated on an annual basis can recognize that the rate of price increase for this category will come down demonstrably over the coming 12 months. If we exclude shelter costs, the rate of inflation is already running below the Fed’s target of 2%. If we include them, the core rate, which is the Fed’s focus, has run at 2.4% over the past three months. We are firmly on track.

Bloomberg

Regardless, this will not prevent the bears from highlighting any small detail that is not consistent with the disinflationary trend to raise doubts about what the chart below shows to be glaringly obvious. They did the same thing back in March when the core rate rose from 5.5% to 5.6%, claiming prices were reaccelerating and that the bear market rally would soon be over. How well did that work out?

TradingEconomics

I saw the same interpretation of yesterday’s Real Earnings Report, which accompanies the Consumer Price Index report, when pundits like the one below asserted that workers were “hammered” by the increase in inflation.

Mish Talk

There is a lot of drama in this headline that doesn’t pass the smell test. This is because real (inflation adjusted) earnings were declining one year ago on an annualized basis to the tune of 2.8%. This is based on real average weekly earnings, which accounts for inflation and the change in hours worked. That was when workers were getting “hammered.” Today, workers are seeing growth in inflation-adjusted weekly income for the third month in a row. Granted, the increase has fallen from 1.2% to 0.4%, but I anticipate the growth rate to recover as the rate of inflation continues to fall.

BLS

Unfortunately, headlines are often crafted to instigate a specific emotional response. The organization or author who crafts them hopes to sway sentiment in a way that builds a consensus around their line of thinking. The danger from an investment perspective comes when only the incoming data that is consistent with an existing set of beliefs is considered, while the data inconsistent with those beliefs is ignored. Several years ago, I stopped considering what I thought markets should do or wanted them to do. Instead, I focused solely on what they are most likely to do. I think that is a better approach.