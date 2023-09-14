Don't Fall Victim To Confirmation Bias
Summary
- Bears' confirmation bias leads them to misinterpret the Consumer Price Index report, but consensus does not expect another rate hike from the Fed.
- The core rate of inflation ticked up in August, but the overall trend shows consistent deceleration.
- Shelter costs are the main factor in the elevated core rate of inflation, but the rate of price increase is expected to decrease over the next year.
- This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, The Portfolio Architect. Learn More »
It seems that bears were hoping for a disaster when yesterday’s Consumer Price Index report for August was released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, but it did not come to pass. Their flaw is a common one called confirmation bias, which is coming to a conclusion and then looking for data to support it. Yet trying to poke holes in the disinflationary trend by focusing on specific items in the overall index that saw a monthly uptick in the rate of increase is not likely to lead to a successful macroeconomic outlook. The major market averages finished mixed, as bulls and bears debated the data, but the bottom line is that the consensus does not anticipate another rate hike from the Fed.
While it is true that the core rate of inflation ticked up 0.3% in August from 0.2% the month before, that does not disturb the consistent deceleration in the rate of increase that started more than a year ago. It also should not “open the door” to more rate hikes by the Fed. Nothing moves in a straight line, but this small uptick during August in certain prices has been taken as a crack in the door for those who have been on the wrong side of the trend since the beginning of the year.
Yes, we saw an increase in airline ticket prices and motor vehicle insurance, but the predominant factor in what is still an elevated core rate of inflation is shelter costs. Anyone who understands how shelter costs are calculated on an annual basis can recognize that the rate of price increase for this category will come down demonstrably over the coming 12 months. If we exclude shelter costs, the rate of inflation is already running below the Fed’s target of 2%. If we include them, the core rate, which is the Fed’s focus, has run at 2.4% over the past three months. We are firmly on track.
Regardless, this will not prevent the bears from highlighting any small detail that is not consistent with the disinflationary trend to raise doubts about what the chart below shows to be glaringly obvious. They did the same thing back in March when the core rate rose from 5.5% to 5.6%, claiming prices were reaccelerating and that the bear market rally would soon be over. How well did that work out?
I saw the same interpretation of yesterday’s Real Earnings Report, which accompanies the Consumer Price Index report, when pundits like the one below asserted that workers were “hammered” by the increase in inflation.
There is a lot of drama in this headline that doesn’t pass the smell test. This is because real (inflation adjusted) earnings were declining one year ago on an annualized basis to the tune of 2.8%. This is based on real average weekly earnings, which accounts for inflation and the change in hours worked. That was when workers were getting “hammered.” Today, workers are seeing growth in inflation-adjusted weekly income for the third month in a row. Granted, the increase has fallen from 1.2% to 0.4%, but I anticipate the growth rate to recover as the rate of inflation continues to fall.
Unfortunately, headlines are often crafted to instigate a specific emotional response. The organization or author who crafts them hopes to sway sentiment in a way that builds a consensus around their line of thinking. The danger from an investment perspective comes when only the incoming data that is consistent with an existing set of beliefs is considered, while the data inconsistent with those beliefs is ignored. Several years ago, I stopped considering what I thought markets should do or wanted them to do. Instead, I focused solely on what they are most likely to do. I think that is a better approach.
Lots of services offer investment ideas, but few offer a comprehensive top-down investment strategy that helps you tactically shift your asset allocation between offense and defense. That is how The Portfolio Architect compliments other services that focus on the bottom-ups security analysis of REITs, CEFs, ETFs, dividend-paying stocks and other securities.
This article was written by
Lawrence is the publisher of The Portfolio Architect. He has been managing portfolios for individual investors for 30 years, starting his career as a Financial Consultant in 1993 with Merrill Lynch and working in the same capacity for several other Wall Street firms before realizing his long-term goal of complete independence when he founded Fuller Asset Management. In addition to writing for Seeking Alpha, he is also a Leader on the new fintech platform at Follow.co.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Lawrence Fuller is the Principal of Fuller Asset Management (FAM), a state registered investment adviser. Information presented is for educational purposes only intended for a broad audience. The information does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale of purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and are not guaranteed. FAM has reasonable belief that this marketing does not include any false or material misleading statements or omissions of facts regarding services, investment, or client experience. FAM has reasonable belief that the content as a whole will not cause an untrue or misleading implication regarding the adviser’s services, investments, or client experiences. Past performance of specific investment advice should not be relied upon without knowledge of certain circumstances or market events, nature and timing of investments and relevant constraints of the investment. FAM has presented information in a fair and balanced manner. FAM is not giving tax, legal, or accounting advice. Mr. Fuller may discuss and display charts, graphs, formulas, and stock picks which are not intended to be used by themselves to determine which securities to buy or sell, or when to buy or sell them. Such charts and graphs offer limited information and should not be used on their own to make investment decisions. Consultation with a licensed financial professional is strongly suggested. The opinions expressed herein are those of the firm and are subject to change without notice. The opinions referenced are as of the date of publication and are subject to change due to changes in market or economic conditions and may not necessarily come to pass.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments (5)