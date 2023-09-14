Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Lakeland Industries: M&A Unlikely To Provide Consistently High Returns

Sep. 14, 2023 9:39 AM ETLakeland Industries, Inc. (LAKE)
Horizon Capital profile picture
Horizon Capital
563 Followers

Summary

  • Lakeland Industries has historically only generated high ROIC in years with global health crises such as the Covid-19 pandemic, and the Ebola and Avian Flu epidemics.
  • The company has the chance to change this moving forward with its commitment to drive growth via M&A.
  • While the Eagle Technical acquisition has been successful, I don't think the company's compensation plan aligns well with making value accretive M&A over the long term.
  • I am assigning a sell rating due to these incentives, and due to my estimate of Lakeland's intrinsic value based on management's guidance and Lakeland's past financials.
Confident doctor in protective suit at laboratory

Morsa Images

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) has historically been an average business at best, producing below average returns on invested capital outside of the outlier pandemic and epidemic years. While this is the case, there have been a few changes in the business over the

This article was written by

I am an equity analyst and value investor, and I believe that every security has a price at which it is an attractive investment. I believe I have an edge because I am willing to explore stocks that most other investors are ignoring, and because I am not afraid to invest in stocks that are illiquid and thinly traded.I tend to focus on small cap and micro cap stocks but I write about stocks of all sizes. I take a bottoms up approach to my research but I consider economic factors in my analysis in order to create a more holistic view of the stock and business in question.I have a background in economics and 6 years of experience as an analyst. I look forward to sharing my research with my clients and my followers on Seeking Alpha as I continue to learn more over the years. I post smaller and more frequent updates on Twitter regarding some of the stocks and businesses I have researched and written about on Seeking Alpha. Please follow me @HorizonCapital1 if you wish to see these updates in addition to my general thoughts on the economy, markets and anything else I find interesting.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

