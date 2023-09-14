Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial: Taking Profits, Risk Reward Profile Less Attractive

Karreta Advisors profile picture
Karreta Advisors
1.35K Followers

Summary

  • Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group's shares offer a low 3.4% dividend yield and a slowing earnings growth profile.
  • The potential exit of Japan from ultra-low interest rate policies could negatively impact banks, with falling loan growth and increasing credit costs.
  • The bank's medium-term plan focuses on wealth management and foreign currency deposits to cater to Japan's aging demographics, but the outlook for growth appears limited.

Risk Reward Scale Concept

IvelinRadkov

Investment thesis

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) shares currently offer a relatively low 3.4% dividend yield and a slowing earnings growth profile. With Japan looking more likely to exit ultra-low interest rate policies, we believe this will be negative for

This article was written by

Karreta Advisors profile picture
Karreta Advisors
1.35K Followers
We are an independent research house. We look at global stocks, favoring those with sustainable growth and recognized or emerging as a high quality franchise at suitable valuations. We primarily serve institutional investors.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.