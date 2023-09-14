Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Apple: Upgrading To Hold, We're Now Less Negative

Sep. 14, 2023
Tech Stock Pros profile picture
Tech Stock Pros
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • We’re upgrading Apple Inc. to a hold.
  • While Apple remains one of the best large-cap tech names in our universe, we think the current macro environment uncertainty will weigh on its new iPhone 15 sales.
  • We believe the stock has priced in most of the negatives related to the Chinese central government ban and the potential share loss to Huawei’s Mate 60 Pro.
  • The stock has already underperformed the S&P 500 by around 7% since our downgrade in May.
  • We now think Apple can be an in-line performer in 2H23.
We're upgrading Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to a hold. We're less negative on Apple now, as we think the stock has priced in most of the negatives from the Chinese central government banning iPhone use for government employees and potential

Tech Stock Pros
At Tech Stock Pros, we level the playing field for retail investors by providing the best-in-class research that is only accessible to institutional investors. We are the focal point where tech engineering and investment meet. We started as engineers with years of experience at high-tech companies before earning an MBA. Since then, we've been top-ranked (Starmine Thomson Reuters, Factset, Institutional Investors) tech equity analysts at Wall Street bulges. We are objective in our assessment of the technologies involved and frequently take contrarian positions after a thorough investigation into the hype and conventional wisdom.

Comments

Djreef1966 profile picture
Djreef1966
Today, 10:03 AM
Comments
Why did they even bother with an event this year. Everything presented could have been issued on an 8X10 issued to the media. I think this may have been the worst one they’ve done.
r
rockjcp
Today, 10:03 AM
Comments
Sticking with TC is a winning strategy!
