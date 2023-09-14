Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
UiPath: The Real AI Pioneer

Sep. 14, 2023 10:10 AM ETUiPath Inc. (PATH)2 Comments
Fountainhead
Summary

  • UiPath, an AI pioneer through Robotic Process Automation, should see tremendous growth in AI applications.
  • AI has the maximum revenue potential from business process applications.
  • UiPath's best-in-class products and laser focus on RPA give it a lot of competitive advantages.
  • The company reported Q2 earnings with a 19% YoY increase in revenue and a 25% YoY growth in ARR.
  • The RPA industry is in its early stages and has a long runway of fast growth, especially with AI hardware support.
Robotic process automation concept with tablet computer

Melpomenem

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH), the RPA (Robotic Process Automation) pioneer seems to have got overlooked in the AI hype. For a company that pioneered Artificial Intelligence applications via Robotic Process Automation, UiPath is surprisingly, not on top of peoples' lists as a genuine AI company. I think

Fountainhead
Financial Analyst and Portfolio Manager for more than 3 decades, with a 5 Star tipranks rating in the top 6%. I love to find great, undervalued, best in class companies using the same fundamental analysis and strategies used by Warren Buffett and Pete Lynch.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PATH, NVDA, DDOG, SPLK either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

Frank Bird profile picture
Frank Bird
Today, 10:58 AM
Comments (704)
You make a great point:

"I believe that for AI to succeed, enterprise software businesses will have to come up with genuine economic and money saving use cases and applications for their business customers. It's not just the consumer market that will see the maximum innovation or applications such as ChatGPT or search co-pilots. Business to Business applications need to succeed and save customers money and improve productivity for AI to have any real and meaningful impact."

It is no different than when a company weighs whether or not to buy and learn to use robots. It's a cost/benefit analysis, pure and simple. To move from pure hype to a widely used business tool, compelling cost savings examples will need to be seen.
Fountainhead profile picture
Fountainhead
Today, 11:13 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (584)
@Frank Bird Thanks.
Yes, the proof has to be in the pudding.
