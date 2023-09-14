Melpomenem

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH), the RPA (Robotic Process Automation) pioneer seems to have got overlooked in the AI hype. For a company that pioneered Artificial Intelligence applications via Robotic Process Automation, UiPath is surprisingly, not on top of peoples' lists as a genuine AI company. I think that's a mistake.

I believe that for AI to succeed, enterprise software businesses will have to come up with genuine economic and money saving use cases and applications for their business customers. It's not just the consumer market that will see the maximum innovation or applications such as ChatGPT or search co-pilots. Business to Business applications need to succeed and save customers money and improve productivity for AI to have any real and meaningful impact. In my opinion, UiPath started doing that since inception and the availability of faster chips and new forms of faster, more efficient parallel computing should and will turbo charge its business.

As Mark Moerdler, from Bernstein Research commented on a Barron's AI Roundtable.

But arguably, the bigger value creation is going to be unlocking the data within enterprises, to leverage that data to drive efficiencies within organizations, make leaps of intuition in coming up with answers, or make decisions faster, or in some cases reach conclusions you couldn’t previously reach because you didn’t have easy access to the data.

UiPath and AI (UiPath)

UiPath reported earnings on 9/6 and since then the stock has moved up 15% to $18.50. Is it still worth it? I believe so, I haven't bought it much cheaper myself, my cost is around $17, and since I have a 3–4-year target of $35, I will continue to accumulate at these prices.

Revenues

UiPath operates in two segments, licenses and subscriptions. Earlier, their focus had been on “On Premises” licenses, which though lucrative with better gross margins of 98% did not take advantage of the growing cloud-based subscription needs of the business. Now, subscription-based cloud, hybrid and on-prem revenue accounts for 53% of total revenues and continues to grow much faster (34% to 14%) than the licensing business. With solid (83%) gross margins as well, UiPath still maintains an excellent an overall gross profit margin of 83%. Extremely commendable for a SaaS company.

UiPath Revenue Segments (Seeking Alpha, UiPath, Fountainhead)

1H FY2024 - Earnings and Key Takeaways

UiPath 1H FY24 Metrics (UiPath)

Annual Recurring Revenue, which is a better metric than revenues, grew at 25% YoY in the first half of FY2024 (UiPath has a January year-end), while quarterly and 1H revenues grew 18 and 19% YoY respectively. 20% of ARR came from new customers while 80% was from existing customers.

Customers over $1Mn grew 34% from 190 to 254, while customers over $100K in annual revenues grew from 1,660 to 1,930 or 16%.

It was great to see margins also increase from 82% to 84%, and 86% on an adjusted basis. For UiPath to be an outstanding investment, only 20%-22% revenue growth will not cut it; it has to become profitable and reasonable on an EPS basis as well and margin improvements in the new model is a great sign in the right direction. The subscription model does entail longer sales cycles, implementation costs, cloud-based expenses - hence cost of sales and sales and market expenses are higher and to get up to 84% gross is very commendable. Flex or hybrid solutions have been increasing compared to on premise license offering. While it does cloud the financial metrics some, in the longer run subscription revenues are more sustainable even with lower margins due to higher costs, which to some extent can be recovered.

And even though UiPath didn't break even on a GAAP basis because of $187 worth of SBC (stock-based compensation), cash generation was a whopping $111 Mn, a strong 19% of first half sales.

The only dampener was the drop in the NRR, Net Retention Rate, which has now dropped to 121% from 132% last year. UiPath has a gross retention rate of 97%. Clearly, customer wins and upsells (Land and Expand - the bread and butter of SaaS models) is on a much lower trajectory and doesn't augur a return to the heady days of 50% growth, while it is still reasonable at 122%, UiPath needs to increase it as they grow larger customers.

Investment Case

AI Leadership: I believe UiPath has AI leadership for business use cases and augmenting their processes with AI will be a strong tailwind and foundation for business solutions for the next decade.

Co-CEO and Co-Founder Daniel Dines had this to say from UiPath's earnings 2nd quarter earnings call, emphasis mine:

Having said that, AI has been an integral part of our platform since inception. Today our entire platform is infused with AI, and we are at the cutting edge of the quickly evolving intersection of AI and automation. To be effective, Generative AI needs context, which our software robots can deliver by gathering information from across the enterprise - in data, documents, CRM, ERP, and beyond. It also needs our platform to take action and operationalize the promise of AI today with an integrated set of capabilities that combines our Specialized AI with Generative AI. And, finally, it needs the governance our platform provides to help customers overcome a significant barrier to adoption. Looking ahead, we expect this next evolution of Gen AI to be a tailwind to the business, helping customers create better, more resilient automations more quickly and opening up novel use cases that facilitate the automation of even more processes. I'll tell you, Keith, this is from my side. I think it's given us an incredible amount of tailwind to articulate, first, our AI story at UiPath and give us a platform to showcase where we are with AI and how far we've come. And I think that's really surprised a lot of customers in space. In the last -- since we announced the summit year, I think it was March, we announced the Summit AI in New York City, we had 16 events in Asia Pacific, and they were standing room only.

In the long run, generative AI tools will likely be commoditized, and it would be their use cases that will generate sustainable revenue streams. UiPath should be one of the first platforms to provide differentiation and value addition.

Rob Enslin Co-CEO added, emphasis mine.

Yeah, Raimo, I would say it's positive for us the discussion around AI. I think it helps infuse the platform. Our message around specialized AI and Generative AI together has really come through. Customers are generally confused by all the announcements that happened in the market, and they like our approach of showcasing how we've actually bolted into the product with Wingman and Jarvis and other solutions, which actually and document understanding, which we actually showed, which actually helps the platform be more valuable to them and helps us drive the platform to more important consequences. Yeah, I would like to add that more customers are realizing that automation is a great mean to get more value from Generative AI. It certainly enhanced customer interest in some of the automation solutions that are out there, specifically RPA. I mean what I would tell you is that our customers that we've been working with, the deals we spoke about around NorthStar, our customers have been focused on value and the value creation that we can create from them. There's a view that we are one of the best engineering organizations in automation that we actually know where we're going with GenAI, we know AI at an incredibly detailed level, and that's why we feel like the whole movement that's happened has given us an ability in a stage to actually showcase our differentiation in this market. In other words, customers also are stunned. They don't want to see announcements. They want to actually see real benefits that they can showcase and how it can showcase through automation. So, we feel really good about that.

Generic AI cannot solve the complexities within organizations but a seasoned RPA player like UiPath can customize and improve their existing solutions for clients looking for AI solutions to save costs. A player like UiPath, that can further simplify or automate business processes or tasks will make it the differentiating factor and a moat, which others won't have.

Simply, they are far ahead in offering concrete AI solutions to improve ROI and save costs. UiPath has a solid first mover advantage here, which others may not.

Core Focus on RPA: UiPath focuses on RPA and includes several aspects of RPA, with seamless integration across departments for its customers, that is, its solutions are geared towards landing and expanding, unlike competitors that have specific focus areas. They generally offer end to end automation capabilities, as a one-stop shop, which is a competitive advantage because switching costs are high, and other vendors and competitors tend to specialize in few areas. Some of their competitors offer extensions of their core competencies, for example IBM has low code IBPms, and Celonis has process mining, but UiPath offers more use cases within organizations as their core strength. There is a seamless and versatile integration, which is often a selling point with customers.

Very Strong Gross Margins - A GAAP margin of 83% is evidence of strong pricing power and this is even after adapting to a cloud-based subscription model, migrating from the high margin On Premise License business.

CFO Ashim Gupta confirmed this on the earnings call:

You can see that in many of the case studies and the stories and even in some of the demos, Brian, and I think that ROI has given us a good moat around pricing.

Adjusted gross margins of 86-88% are as good as other SaaS companies like Datadog (DDOG), and Splunk (SPLK) who throw up gobs of operating cash. While it has operating losses because of the humongous SBC, UiPath still threw up $107Mn of operating cash in 1H of FY 2024 alone.

Best in Class: UiPath has been recognized as a leader in three categories by the Everest Group in Intelligent Document Processing, Process Mining and Task Mining.

Industry Leader (UiPath)

Full Steam Ahead: The RPA market is expected to grow at an astounding 33% to $27.5Bn, with cognitive or intelligent computing being one of its key drivers. This makes a lot of sense, and UiPath's first mover advantage coupled with much better computing power available from Nvidia gives it a huge competitive advantage in this segment. Cathie Woods, who owns a big chunk of UiPath through her various ARK funds, is onto something here when she talks about software earning 7X hardware revenues from AI. Maybe Nvidia (NVDA) and UiPath should partner together, that would be a powerhouse combination!

Valuation: UiPath's 3-Year Forward CAGR is 21% compared to the past 3 years of heady growth of 47%. I don't believe it is likely to go back to that growth on a higher base, and clearly management is not expecting nor guiding to anything quite near that. However, the new focus on profitability makes UiPath more interesting. It is already non-GAAP profitable with an adjusted operating profit of $188Mn or about 15% in FY2024. Given the positive notes on restructuring, I see a path to GAAP profitability in a few years. UiPath too should start see operating leverage with the continued revenue growth.

UiPath Financial Forecast (Seeking Alpha, UiPath, Fountainhead)

It is a little expensive on a P/S basis, especially since revenue growth is only 21%, but given the path to profitability it's worth accumulating at these levels and on declines.