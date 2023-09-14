BOXX: Cash Alternative ETF, 5.8% Options Yield

fongfong2/iStock via Getty Images

The Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF (BATS:BOXX) uses box spreads, an options strategy, to achieve comparable returns to t-bills, at similar risk and volatility.

BOXX seeks to be more tax-efficient than t-bills by retaining income and premiums within the fund, potentially allowing investors to defer taxes until a moment of their choosing. Capital gains taxes are sometimes lower than taxes on dividends, another potential tax benefit.

BOXX's potential tax benefits are the fund's main advantage relative to other cash alternatives, but said advantages are somewhat uncertain, and their impact is strongly dependent on the circumstances of each individual investor. BOXX seems like an interesting cash management tool, and one which seeks to be more tax-efficient than t-bills.

Strategy Overview and Analysis

Alpha Architect, the firm behind BOXX, has a fantastic, simple explanation of how the ETF works here. I'm including my own, but in all honesty theirs is fantastic, and more than enough.

BOXX's first option position is a synthetic long equity position, built with a long call and short put with the same strike price. The fund generally uses S&P 500 options.

The long call is profitable when equity prices rise above the strike price, the short put is unprofitable when equity prices fall below. An example payout profile, using a strike price of 4000 and an expiration date of 1Y, is as follows:

Alpha Architect

The payout profile above is identical to that of buying an equity with a price of 4000, hence the moniker 'synthetic long'.

BOXX's second option position is a synthetic short equity position, built with a long put and short call with the same strike price. The short call is unprofitable when equity prices drop below the strike price, the long put is profitable when equity prices rise above. An example payout profile, using a strike price of 5000 and an expiration date of 1Y, is as follows:

Alpha Architect

The payout profile above is identical to that of shorting an equity with a price of 5000, hence the moniker 'synthetic short'.

Combining the positions, so being long and short the same security, cancels out any market risk.

The payoff from the above is equal to the differences in strike prices (so 1000 = 5000 - 4000). In graph form:

Alpha Architect

There is a catch, however. The different options bought and sold have different prices, and the prices are set in such a way that ensures profits end up being quite similar to that of t-bills. This is because markets are mostly efficient, and investors tend to arbitrage away any easy profit opportunities.

An example of how the entire trade might work is as follows:

Alpha Architect

The examples above were representative examples of how the fund and its strategy works. BOXX itself has the following holdings:

BOXX - Chart by Author

As can be seen above, BOXX holds a wide assortment of options. These combine into several box spreads with different strike prices and expiration dates. The format makes it somewhat difficult to see the individual box spreads, but I've highlighted one above.

BOXX's positions center on S&P 500 options, but there seems to be a couple on, presumably, Booking Holdings (BKNG). The strike prices don't seem to match, however. There is nothing inherently wrong with box spreads on other tickers. In some cases, spreads can be particularly wide on less liquid underlyings too, which could, potentially, lead to higher returns. Unclear if this is the case for these positions but thought it important to share regardless.

BOXX's strategy and holdings have many important implications for shareholders. Let's have a look at these.

BOXX - Investment Thesis and Characteristics

Yields and Expected Returns

BOXX's options currently yield / have expected returns of 5.73%.

BOXX

Remember that BOXX's strategy has no market risk, so fund returns will almost certainly be quite close to 5.73%, annualized, in the coming months, minus fees and tracking error. Longer-term returns would depend on future option prices and t-bill yields.

BOXX's options yield a little bit more than short-term t-bills do, although spreads are tight.

Data by YCharts

BOXX currently sports a 0.19% expense ratio, marginally higher than the 0.14% charged by the SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) and the 0.15% charged by the US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (TBIL). Although the difference is small, spreads are small too, and these have mostly cancelled each other out since inception.

Data by YCharts

Share Price Stability and Volatility

As BOXX's options have no market risk, the fund's share price is incredibly stable, with almost no oscillations or movements other than steady gains.

Data by YCharts

BOXX's overall volatility is comparable to that of t-bills too.

Data by YCharts

So, BOXX seems to have comparable returns and volatility to t-bills, as expected.

Dividend Payments

BOXX does not currently pay a dividend and is re-investing all generated income and premiums in the fund. BOXX expects to distribute any net investment income and net realized capital gains to shareholders, as per its prospectus. It is my understanding that ETFs are structured in such a way as to avoid / minimize the realization of capital gains, which implies no dividends for the fund or its shareholders.

BOXX

BOXX has a year to make any possible dividend payments. The fund was created in very late December 2022, so it has until year's end to make any (potential) dividend payment.

The possible lack of dividend payments might be a negative for some retirees dependent on said dividends for their retirement needs. It might be a positive for some longer-term investors who had no short-term need for said dividends, and who prefer to re-invest their money.

Possible Tax Benefits

BOXX's structure and strategy is such that some investors could, in some circumstances, receive a more favorable tax treatment from investing in the fund versus t-bills. This is the case for two reasons.

First, insofar as BOXX is able to avoid generating any (taxable) net investment income or realized capital gains, investors can defer any taxes until their position is sold. Investors might be able to time their sales so as to minimize their tax burden, depending on their circumstances.

Second, some of BOXX's options are classified as 1256 contracts, meaning 60% of their gains are taxed at long-term capital gains rates, and 40% are taxed at short-term capital gains rates. Long-term capital gain tax rates tend to be comparatively low, which might allow some investors to reduce their tax burden.

There are two significant issues with the above.

First, is the fact that the circumstances of each individual investors are different, and so is their tax burden / situation. Some investors might benefit from the above, some might not.

Second, is the fact that some of the potential tax benefits of BOXX's strategy and structure are unclear. I think most of BOXX's options are 1256 contracts, with attendant tax implications, but I'm not sure, and the firm behind BOXX says the issue is very complex too.

BOXX also says that, unlike most other ETFs, it expects to effect a substantial portion of its creations for cash, rather than in-kind securities. I think this might disrupt some of the tax efficiencies associated with ETFs, but I'm not sure, and the impact might end up being small regardless.

In my opinion, BOXX's potential tax benefits are the fund's biggest potential benefit or advantage relative to t-bills. The lack of clarity on some of the issues here blunts their effectiveness and the fund's overall investment thesis. Still, some investors might find these potential benefits compelling.

As a final point, BOXX was created in very late 2022. ETF distributions are generally made within one year, at most. Due to this, we will have a clearer idea of BOXX's potential tax benefits, if any, in a couple of months.

Conclusion

BOXX uses box spreads, an options strategy, to achieve comparable returns to t-bills, at similar risk and volatility. BOXX seems like an interesting cash management tool, and one which seeks to be more tax-efficient than t-bills.