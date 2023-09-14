HeliRy

Introduction

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) is a leading company in the transportation of crude oil market. The company has the largest and independent crude tanker platform of a fleet of 70 vessels as of the end of March 2023, while the company is going to add four more vessels to its fleet during the next 12 months. This Belgium company operates through Europe and Asia. 60% of EURN vessels are VLCCs, and 40% are Suezmax tankers. Euronav revenues are directly linked to demand for crude oil and dirty products. It is worth noting that J.P. Morgan has predicted higher stock prices for Euronav, thanks to their great earnings longevity. Moreover, the tanker market shows upside potential for the following years. In this thorough analysis, I investigate Euronav's financials and market outlooks and upgrade my previous rating to a buy rating.

Euronav Financial outlook

In my previous update on Euronav, I analyzed the company’s financials and market outlooks and asserted that although its business condition is robust and profitable, the management battle in the company’s board may hurt its operations; hence, I preferred to hold and observe for a while. However, thankfully they could separate their financial performance from inside arguments, and 2Q 2023 financials were robust. As Figure 1 illustrates, Euronav has been able to improve its balance sheet to a great extent during the previous quarters, with its net debt-to-equity and net debt-to-EBITDA ratios sitting at 0.75x and 6.75x, respectively. The solid balance sheet will be coupled with the upside potentials of the tanker market, catering to more benefits for shareholders. Meanwhile, in spite of lower liquidity ratios in the recent quarter versus previous ones, Euronav’s current ratio of 1.66x is still well enough to prove the capability of meeting short-term obligations (see Figure 2). It is worth noting that the company provided 100% of the payout ratio in the second quarter. This decision not only shows the company’s strong liquidity and robust current market condition but also is based on its current loan-to-value (LTV) ratio of 30%. In other words, the LTV ratio illustrates the assets that are considered more desirable as collateral. These assets are more stable in value and have higher liquidity potential. As a result, the higher the LTV ratio, the easier debt financing for the company because lenders would trust their financial strength more.

Figure 1 – EURN’s leverage condition

Author

Figure 2 – EURN’s liquidity condition

Author

Euronav's market condition

The short to medium-term outlook for the tanker market is positive. Albeit OPEC+ countries decided to expand their crude oil production cut by 2024 due to higher exports from the U.S., Guyana, Brazil, and Norway, the crude ton-mile is still high and is expected to remain at good levels by the end of this year. Notwithstanding lower average spot time charter equivalents (TCE) rates in the recent quarter in comparison to the last quarter of 2022, TCE rates are higher than Euronav’s breakeven levels, thereby providing an opportunity for the company to generate more cash and benefits for its shareholders. It is reflected in the company’s dividend payment of $0.80, which has increased by 14% from the first quarter of 2023 and will be paid to shareholders in the following days. It is worth noting that the company’s approximately 17% dividend yield makes it very attractive, while the average of its sector is circa 3.5%. During this summer, more air travel boosted the demand for oil, and overall, it is expected that global oil demand increase by 2.2 mb/d to 102.2 mb/d by the end of 2023, with China driving approximately 70% of this growth. However, due to the slower worldwide economic growth, oil demand is predicted to drop to 1 mb/d by the end of 2024. Notwithstanding lower oil production from OPEC+ countries, with the U.S. driving the main non-OPEC production global oil output is projected to expand by 1.5 mb/d and 1.3 mb/d in 2023 and 2024, respectively. As a result, higher oil prices that have the potential to curtain temporary demand and hurt VLCC TCE rates seem to have not had a significant effect on the oil product demand.

Furthermore, European countries will import oil from the United States and the Middle East. Thus, the trade flows can continue changing, causing more ton-mile demand in 2023 and 2024. Meanwhile, the net fleet growth is at record lows. Therefore, the market condition is in favor of tanker stocks: “Crude is traveling much further than it was previously, and that's helping to drive a higher demand for shipping even if consumption and production are at similar numbers.” As the management explained. Overall, since last year and the worldwide geopolitical events, Euronav has generated benefits, which caused the company’s price return to reach well above the S&P 500 index return, and based on the positive perspective for the tanker market, its return is likely to keep its record in the future (see Figure 3).

Figure 3 – EURN’s price return vs. S&P 500

Seeking Alpha

Risks related to Euronav investment

The first and foremost risk related to the tanker market outlook, and thus Euronav’s future outlook, is associated with how fast the global economic lackluster will be over. In other words, the central banks' policies regarding higher interest rates to combat high inflations due to the COVID-19 pandemic have brought fluctuations in foreign exchange rates. The continuous of these fluctuations may adversely affect the company’s financial strength. Moreover, apart from having a volatile and cyclical market, a significant portion of Euronav’s revenue is derived from a limited number of customers. For instance, about 8% of their revenue was directly from their business with Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) in 2022. As a result, the loss of any of these main customers may adversely impact their revenue and cash flow. In addition, 56 vessels of Euronav are directly employed in the spot market, and 8 of their vessels are employed in long-term charters, with the average remaining of approximately four years. Therefore, the company is highly affected by the charter rates in the crude tanker sector, and when their existing charters expire, they need to enter into the spot charters in the future, while the spot charter market may fluctuate severely based on the tanker and oil supply and demand.

Conclusion

Notwithstanding paramount risks related to Euronav’s business and industry performance, the company’s financials are solid, and the tanker market seems bright by the end of 2023 and 2024, which may help the company boost its liquidity condition. The company provided 100% of the payout ratio in the second quarter. This decision shows the company’s strong liquidity and robust current market condition and is based on its current loan-to-value ratio of 30%. When all is said and done, I believe a buy rating is appropriate for Euronav shares.

