Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

CBL & Associates: Finally A Compelling Deep Value Investment

Adam Levine-Weinberg CFA profile picture
Adam Levine-Weinberg CFA
8.28K Followers

Summary

  • CBL & Associates Properties stock has struggled since the company emerged from bankruptcy protection two years ago.
  • The company has a dramatically better balance sheet than it did before its 2020 bankruptcy filing and operating metrics appear to be stabilizing.
  • CBL generates enough free cash flow to pay a 7%-yielding dividend while also organically reducing debt by $80-$90 million annually.
  • CBL stock is deeply undervalued, trading at an implied cap rate of 14%. I estimate its intrinsic value to be around $40: nearly twice the current share price.
Tennessee Begins Allowing Some Businesses To Reopen After Coronavirus Lockdown

Brett Carlsen/Getty Images News

In early 2020, CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) was struggling under the weight of an excessive debt load and a secular shift away from low- and mid-tier malls that was pressuring NOI and EBITDA. The COVID-19 pandemic proved

This article was written by

Adam Levine-Weinberg CFA profile picture
Adam Levine-Weinberg CFA
8.28K Followers
Adam Levine-Weinberg is a value investor who has been researching and writing about stocks for Seeking Alpha and The Motley Fool since 2011. He graduated from Swarthmore College in 2007, received an M.A. in Political Science from the University of Chicago in 2009, and received his CFA charter in 2017. He is always on the hunt for irrationally beaten-down stocks, particularly in the aerospace, retail, real estate, and auto sectors.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CBL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

I
International Investor
Today, 11:12 AM
Premium
Comments (270)
If they kept the management that got them into bankrupty, I would not be excited about this company. They were not the best management ever and they managed to screw the preferred holders in favour of the common holders during the bankrupty.
Julian Lin profile picture
Julian Lin
Today, 10:52 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (20.23K)
CBL is 3 letters I still jump after hearing!

Have you ever looked at $NLCP @Adam Levine-Weinberg CFA ?
The valuation on a cap rate basis is comparable with $CBL but it has no debt (a net cash position rather) and is yielding 11.7%
I think the upside is higher and risk is lower there
They could in theory see all their tenants default, sell the properties at 50% off, and shareholders would be down ~20%. That's a fairly mild apocalyptic scenario.
Eltazman profile picture
Eltazman
Today, 10:36 AM
Comments (243)
All the above “glitter and unicorns” about the new cbl is possible by all the old cbl shareholders,preferred shareholders and bond holders that were screwed over in the 2020 bankruptcy of old cbl.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.