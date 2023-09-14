Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Alibaba Is Back In The Buy Zone

A.J. Button profile picture
A.J. Button
9.33K Followers

Summary

  • Alibaba's stock tumbled after the departure of Cloud head Daniel Zhang, which led to concerns about the company's management.
  • The management shakeup at Alibaba includes bringing back founding executives to key roles, which is a positive move.
  • Alibaba is restructuring its team to prepare for its future as multiple listed companies and to compete effectively in China's e-commerce industry.
  • The stock's pullback to $87 is an overreaction to a misunderstanding about Zhang switching roles.

Jack Ma Awards Rural Schoolmasters In Western China

Jack Ma Awards Rural Schoolmasters In Western China

Wang He

The last week saw Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) tumble following an impressive rally to $95. The stock had been in the middle of a run-up when news broke that

This article was written by

A.J. Button profile picture
A.J. Button
9.33K Followers
Financial journalist. Passed CFA Level 1. "Growth at a reasonable price" investor. Tech and dividend growth. Like classic value plays as well as GARP-y tech stocks. Follow me on Twitter: twitter.com/AJButton2

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BABA, PDD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

L
Lambsup
Today, 10:48 AM
Comments (670)
Yep, fair analysis. There is not reliable way to gauge the impact on valuation from political tensions other than to say, "high" as the sanctions, tariffs, and continuing escalations in the South China Sea are more likely to get hotter before cooling off.

On a valuation metric alone, BABA has very high upside and with solid fundamentals despite rising competition, still a strong company.

The main issue other than politics and competition is how the re-organization will proceed. I've never found solid information about that as I don't think BABA itself knows when it will happen and the latest delay is likely to be longer than some BABA bulls seem to think.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.