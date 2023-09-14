SPYI: Don't Believe The Hype
Summary
- Neos S&P 500(R) High Income ETF is a high-yield exchange-traded product that uses covered calls to generate income.
- The SPYI exchange-traded fund has a flaw in its strategy, as it is generating almost no net investment income and relies heavily on return of capital.
- SPYI is expensive, with an annual fee of 68 basis points, and has underperformed compared to the cheaper SPY ETF.
- Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Timely Trader get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
High-yield exchange-traded products, or ETPs, have become all the rage among the income investor community. After all, who doesn’t want to buy an ETP, do nothing, and collect a double-digit yield? The problem is that some of them aren’t constructed all that well, and as is all too often the case, the advertised yield is a bit of a mirage.
In my view, that is the case with the subject of this piece, the Neos S&P 500(R) High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI). SPYI is a relatively new entrant into this space, but the exchanges are littered with funds that do roughly the same thing, so it’s not all that different from the sea of competitors. And in my estimation, it has a flaw that is a no-go for me, so I don’t see how it should have a place in your portfolio.
Interestingly, the analysis for SPYI has been extremely bullish here on Seeking Alpha.
However, I'm taking a stance against the hype, and putting out a contrarian opinion on this fund. That is, I think you should pass on this one.
What is SPYI?
In short, SPYI attempts to generate high monthly income using covered calls. If you think that sounds familiar, it’s because it is. As I mentioned, there are many of these funds, and SPYI uses the S&P 500 (SP500) as a base from which to buy and sell calls.
Now, one thing that makes SPYI slightly different is that it uses index options on SPX – as opposed to common stocks or an ETF like SPY – which is more tax efficient. That’s not necessarily a huge difference, but it’s something. SPYI sells calls to generate income, but also buys calls to take advantage of potential upside. It seeks to sell more premium than it buys, such that the net of its options transactions is a credit (or income) to the fund.
That sounds great, but the problem is that it’s hard enough to generate meaningful income by selling calls, but when you use the premium to buy calls, it becomes extremely difficult.
Before we get into whether this strategy actually works or not, let’s make sure the fund at least does a good job of tracking the S&P 500.
We can see here the price chart of SPYI looks pretty similar to that of the S&P 500. In fact, I’ve plotted correlation to the SPX in the bottom panel, and it’s 0.98. That means the two instruments essentially move in lockstep most of the time, so we can check that box.
Does it work?
In short, I believe the answer is “not really.” Now, before we get into that, SPYI does pay pretty impressive dividends.
It’s right at 1% per month, and has been since launch. You can pretty much expect 45 to 50 cents per share in distributions each month. That gives us a yield of almost 12%, but is obviously slightly variable given the distribution changes each month. Still, 1% a month is a lot for distributions.
Here’s the problem, or, more accurately, two problems. First, SPYI is expensive.
Sixty-eight basis points annually is a lot these days for any exchange-traded products, as they’ve become ubiquitous and therefore, much cheaper for customers. Keep in mind that eats into your yield, as you’re paying for the constant churn of buying and selling calls (and underlying holdings) that SPYI does in order to meet its stated goals.
The bigger issue for me on top of the expense is that SPYI is generating almost no net investment income. In other words, the distributions are almost entirely return of capital, because it simply isn’t making anywhere near enough with its strategy to pay anything like current monthly distribution of 45 or 50 cents.
This is the August 19a-1 disclosure, and the other months look a lot like this one. You can see that NII was 4.15 cents for the month, while return of capital was 44.49 cents. That means 9% of the distribution was from the fund’s stated strategy of generating income in August, while the other 91% was returning capital. For the year so far, it’s been 6% and 94%, respectively. That yield doesn’t look so good anymore.
In fact, if we just use the actual NII the fund has generated, which was 8.82 cents per share YTD in August, the yield for the fund would be well under 1%, not 11.5% or 12%.
You can make of this information whatever you want, but for me, a fund that generates less than 1% a year in net option income isn’t all that useful.
If we now compare SPYI’s total return with that of the SPY, we can see the SPY has outperformed it this year, and keep in mind that SPY costs about 15% what SPYI does, so it’s also a lot cheaper.
If we wrap this up, I really don’t understand the appeal of SPYI. I get the theoretical appeal of a fund that pays you 12% per year, but in my opinion, SPYI isn’t doing that. It’s paying less than 1% in actual NII, and the rest in return of capital. It’s not for me, and I think you’re better off just owning SPY or something similar.
If you liked this idea, sign up for a no-obligation free trial of my Seeking Alpha Marketplace service, Timely Trader! I sift through various asset classes to find the best places for your capital, helping you maximize your returns. Timely Trader seeks to find winners before they become winners, and keep you out of losers. In addition, you get access to our community via chat, direct access to me, real-time price alerts, a model portfolio, and more.
This article was written by
I've been covering financial markets for ten years, using a combination of technical and fundamental analysis to identify potential winners (and losers) early, particularly when it comes to growth stocks.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments (4)
www.youtube.com/...