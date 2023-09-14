Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
SPYI: Don't Believe The Hype

Josh Arnold
Josh Arnold
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Neos S&P 500(R) High Income ETF is a high-yield exchange-traded product that uses covered calls to generate income.
  • The SPYI exchange-traded fund has a flaw in its strategy, as it is generating almost no net investment income and relies heavily on return of capital.
  • SPYI is expensive, with an annual fee of 68 basis points, and has underperformed compared to the cheaper SPY ETF.
Inflated balloon dollar sign

Eoneren

High-yield exchange-traded products, or ETPs, have become all the rage among the income investor community. After all, who doesn’t want to buy an ETP, do nothing, and collect a double-digit yield? The problem is that some of them aren’t constructed all that well, and as is

This article was written by

Josh Arnold
Josh Arnold
22.78K Followers

I've been covering financial markets for ten years, using a combination of technical and fundamental analysis to identify potential winners (and losers) early, particularly when it comes to growth stocks.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (4)

w
1winner
Today, 11:05 AM
Premium
Comments (5.61K)
Josh, anything out there that pays out 9% that you like?
taylormia profile picture
taylormia
Today, 10:59 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (18)
You may want to watch this interview with the SPYI Portfolio Manager to understand the ROC issue and more...Spoiler Alert: ROC is not what it seems.
www.youtube.com/...
j
johnmj44
Today, 10:51 AM
Comments (127)
The author appears to have done very little to understand how ROC is applied in this case. Far from me to educate him. Anyone investing in this fund needs to do their own homework and not listen to people who really don't understand.
C
CB91
Today, 10:40 AM
Comments (360)
Josh has not done his homework on this fund. Research ROC before you write incorrectly about it.
