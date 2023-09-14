Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Albemarle: Top Of The Cycle, Bottom Of The Trough

Summary

  • Many continue to search for the next big lithium project when the largest operator is selling for a steep discount, right under our noses.
  • Albemarle is a first mover and has many advantages in connecting the dots between production and refining.
  • Even if Albemarle lost half of its net income to margin compression and lower lithium prices, it would still be trading at about 11 X GAAP.
The only lithium "Blue Chip"

After going through my monthly exercise of looking through updated Magic Formula large caps on Joel Greenblatt's screener, I stumbled across an old friend I hadn't seen in a while. Albemarle (ALB), was my

Brett Ashcroft Green profile picture
Brett Ashcroft Green
3.07K Followers
I'm a value investor who enjoys using classical value ratios to pick my portfolio. Long-term focused on low P/B, P/FCF, PEG ratios, the Graham Number and an occasional net-net hunter.  I also believe in self-indexing primarily using the Dow Jones Industrial Average as my index of choice combined with Joel Greenblatt's Magic Formula.I'd like to consider my thought process to be an amalgamation of Ben Graham, Joel Greenblatt, and Peter Lynch. I'm an avid reader with an extensive library of value investment-based books. My working background is in private debt financing and real estate. I'm also a fluent Mandarin speaker in both business and court settings. I have spent a good chunk of my adult working life in China and Asia.

Comments (2)

Burt Rothberg profile picture
Burt Rothberg
Today, 11:24 AM
Analyst
Comments (777)
Great article. Spot Li is near an inflation adjusted low here. I have 20% of a position and will buy scale down.
Brett Ashcroft Green profile picture
Brett Ashcroft Green
Today, 11:33 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (1.43K)
@Burt Rothberg Thanks for the comment. I’m excited to start averaging back into ALB again!
