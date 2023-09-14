Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Bank OZK Preferred Stock: Attractive Dividend And Upside Potential

Sep. 14, 2023 10:53 AM ETBank OZK 4.625% PER PFD A (OZKAP)5 Comments
Aristofanis Papadatos profile picture
Aristofanis Papadatos
8.37K Followers

Summary

  • Bank OZK's preferred stock has underperformed due to high interest rates and inflation, but this is expected to be temporary.
  • The preferred stock is offering a secure 7.7% dividend and up to 65% upside potential.
  • Bank OZK has exhibited strong business performance, with market-leading net interest margin and earnings growth, making it a resilient and well-managed bank.
Bank OZK Headquarters

Bank OZK

Almost four months ago, I recommended buying the preferred stock of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZKAP), which is perpetual, non-cumulative and has a fixed dividend, for its exceptional yield, its great upside potential and the rock-solid business model of the bank. Since my article, the

This article was written by

Aristofanis Papadatos profile picture
Aristofanis Papadatos
8.37K Followers
I am a chemical engineer with a MS in Food Technology and Economics. I am also the author of 2 mathematics books ("Arithmetic calculations without a calculator" and "Word Problems") and perform almost all the calculations in my mind, without a calculator, making it easier to make immediate investing decisions among many alternatives. I invest applying fundamental and technical analysis and mainly use options as a tool for both investing and trading. I have nearly achieved my goal of early retirement, at the age of 45. In my spare time, I follow Warren Buffett's principle: "Some men read playboy. I read financial statements".

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of OZKAP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

OZKAP comprises nearly 20% of the value of my investment portfolio.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (5)

g
grcinak
Today, 11:31 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (1.71K)
Minor position in OZKAP. Might add more.
dondougie profile picture
dondougie
Today, 11:30 AM
Premium
Comments (410)
Long OZKAP and sell upside calls in OZK on pops against my long OZKAP on a light hedge.
j
jdhoop
Today, 11:17 AM
Comments (234)
Agree.. love this play.
farmed out profile picture
farmed out
Today, 11:06 AM
Comments (2.09K)
With you on this one...
Oversold.
Undervalued.
Actually added more OZKAP today.
Be patient.
Pablo profile picture
Pablo
Today, 10:55 AM
Premium
Comments (3.2K)
Has the dive ended???
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.