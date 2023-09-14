Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Looming UAW Strike: A Self-Inflicted Wound For A Declining Detroit-Based Auto Industry

Sep. 14, 2023 10:11 AM ETSTLA, GM, F3 Comments
Doron Levin
Summary

  • Impending labor contract expiration between Detroit's Big Three automakers could lead to a prolonged strike, costing the industry hundreds of millions or even billions.
  • The United Auto Workers union demands a 40% pay raise and a reversal of concessions, while automakers offer a 10-14.5% wage increase.
  • The union opposes hiring temporary workers at lower wages, wants representation for battery plant workers, and the restoration of defined benefit pensions.
UAW Calls National Strike Against GM

UAW Calls National Strike Against GM in 2019

Bill Pugliano/Getty Images News

In the last day before expiration of the labor contract between Detroit’s Big Three automakers, the prospects look grim for a peaceful settlement. Rather, the stage is set for a prolonged walkout starting midnight Thursday (Sept. 14) that could cost the industry hundreds of millions - if not

Doron Levin
I am a journalist based in Detroit, having spent almost my entire career writing about business and economic subjects for The Wall Street Journal, New York Times, Detroit Free Press and Bloomberg. I'm the author of two books and am an acknowledged expert on the world automotive industry.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TSLA, TM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

R
Robert Shriver Barnes
Today, 11:16 AM
"Even those concessions weren’t enough to avert the bankruptcy of GM (GM) and Chrysler and the near-bankruptcy of Ford (F)."

Those concessions were forced on the UAW by the Obama administration with the alternative being liquidation of GM and Chrysler and dissolution of the UAW. The UAW saved it's own skin, it had nothing to do with helping the auto companies. Now Fain is ignorantly trying to bring back the exact system that drove GM and Chrysler and almost Ford into liquidation.

The problem is that Fain is basically a communist. He believes that management and shareholders are the enemy and that 100% of the profits belong to the workers.

Allot of the quality of life issues the union is bringing up are basically caused by the union contract. They make it so difficult to manage workers and make each worker so expensive compared to the domestic competition ( much less overseas imports ) that the Big 3 look for ways to minimize the number of permanent employees, for example by having long work hours - better to pay fewer workers overtime than take on the burden of more workers and the associated fixed costs and management headaches.
pftthree profile picture
pftthree
Today, 10:57 AM
Premium
Thanks for the read!
T
Tbm11
Today, 10:36 AM
$132,000 in average yearly compensation and they SCREAM for ECONOMIC JUSTICE. Personally, I've always bought Big 3.... NO MORE.
